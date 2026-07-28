SIR: Names Of 1.5 Lakh Meghalaya Voters Marked Under Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate Category
The statement came a day before the house-to-house distribution and digitisation exercise is scheduled to end.
By PTI
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Shillong: Nearly 1.5 lakh electors in Meghalaya have been marked under the absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) category during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari's office said on Tuesday.
According to the latest status report released by the CEO's office, 1,49,656 electors, accounting for 6.37 per cent of the state's total electorate of 23,49,645, fall under the ASDD category.
The list includes 74,851 deceased electors, 28,826 absent voters, 37,914 shifted electors, 5,899 duplicate entries and 2,166 cases where enumeration forms were refused, according to an SIR status report issued by the CEO's office.
The statement came a day before the house-to-house distribution and digitisation exercise is scheduled to end. It said that the electors who fail to submit their verified forms before the deadline risk exclusion from the draft electoral roll, which will be published on August 5.
The election authorities have urged electors to submit their completed enumeration forms to Booth Level Officers or through the online voter service portal. The report said 99.62 per cent of enumeration forms have been distributed across the state, while 22,78,071 forms, or 96.95 per cent, have already been digitised.
However, 2,24,435 forms, representing 9.55 per cent of the total, are yet to be geographically mapped, with Ri-Bhoi recording the highest percentage of unmapped forms at 23.45 per cent, followed by South West Khasi Hills at 14.53 per cent. Ten of Meghalaya's 12 districts have achieved 100 per cent distribution of Enumeration Forms, while East Khasi Hills continues to be the state's largest electoral district with 6,32,146 electors, senior election officials said.
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