ETV Bharat / state

SIR: Names Of 1.5 Lakh Meghalaya Voters Marked Under Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate Category

Shillong: Nearly 1.5 lakh electors in Meghalaya have been marked under the absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) category during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari's office said on Tuesday.

According to the latest status report released by the CEO's office, 1,49,656 electors, accounting for 6.37 per cent of the state's total electorate of 23,49,645, fall under the ASDD category.

The list includes 74,851 deceased electors, 28,826 absent voters, 37,914 shifted electors, 5,899 duplicate entries and 2,166 cases where enumeration forms were refused, according to an SIR status report issued by the CEO's office.