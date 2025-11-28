ETV Bharat / state

SIR, Money Transfer To Women And Malpractices In Polls Behind Surprising Bihar Election Results: CPI(ML)

Patna: Probing the factors behind its dismal performance in the recently concluded Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, the CPI(ML) asserted on Friday that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, transfer of money by the government to the voters, and extensive malpractices in the conduct of polls were the top reasons behind it.

The Left party claimed that the reasons came up at the beginning of the three-day central committee meeting in Patna aimed primarily to review the various aspects of the Assembly elections and deliberate on the way forward. It will end on Sunday (November 30).

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, senior leaders Swadesh Bhattacharya, Abhijit Mazumdar, Meena Tiwari, and others from different parts of the country are participating in it.

"The review of the different aspects of the Bihar Assembly election is going on. The assessment so far underlines three main reasons behind the surprising poll results. These include the effect of SIR, cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to women – especially to those connected to Jeevika (rural livelihoods) self-help groups, as well as various irregularities in the polls," a press communique by CPI(ML) said.