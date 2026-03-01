SIR: Maiden Bengali World Cup-Winning Cricketer Richa Ghosh In 'Under Adjudication' Category
TMC called it a systematic humiliation engineered by the BJP and the EC to disenfranchise, silence and erase Bengal's voice one name at a time.
Siliguri: The name of Richa Ghosh, the first World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team member from Bengal, has been placed in the "under adjudication" category in the final electoral roll released on February 28 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Election Commission of "silent invisible rigging" exercise.
Ghosh is a resident of Ward No 19 in Siliguri Municipal Corporation and recently joined the West Bengal Police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and took charge as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Siliguri Police Commissionerate.
While Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb has expressed anger over this incident, Councillor Mousumi Hazra went to Ghosh's house on Sunday. "Richa is the pride of not only the state but the entire country. Her name has been omitted. Silly games are being played in the name of SIR. Richa's name is in the"under adjudication" category. She voted in the last Lok Sabha, Municipal Corporation, and Assembly elections. We will see till the end of this and approach the Election Commission on Monday," she said.
As Ghosh is currently training in Bangalore, she could not be present during the SIR process. The name of her sister, Somasree Ghosh, is also in the "under adjudication" category. Her father, Manavendra Ghosh, said, "Richa could not be present during the SIR. I had submitted all her documents as prescribed by the rules. However, the names of my two daughters are not in the final list. Now I will apply again."
The TMC in a post on X said, "The farce of @BJP4India and @ECISVEEP's silent invisible rigging reaches new lows of absurdity. A World Cup-winning star like Richa Ghosh, Bengal's pride, India's hero, the wicketkeeper-batter who donned the blue jersey and brought glory to the nation, has now been placed 'under adjudication' in the final electoral rolls."
The party said Ghosh represented India overseas with distinction and earned every Bengali's admiration. "She is forced to endure this humiliating scrutiny, her name flagged, her voter status questioned, her democratic right dangling by a thread in this voter purge," it added.
"When even celebrities and national icons can be arbitrarily targeted, questioned, and subjected to this degrading process, what hope for the common Bengali voter?" it asked, drawing parallels between prominent figures like Ghosh and the common man, also clubbed under the same category.
"This is systematic humiliation engineered to disenfranchise, to silence, to erase Bengal's voice one name at a time," the TMC said further.
