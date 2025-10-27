ETV Bharat / state

SIR Issue: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Election Officer Call For All Party Meetings

Chennai: All political parties have been invited to participate in the consultative meeting to be held on November 2 under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list, after the announcement by the Central Election Commission regarding SIR in 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, on Monday. This was decided at a DMK and allied parties meeting held in Chennai on Monday, with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chairing the meeting.

Following this, the DMK and allied parties issued a joint statement, saying, "The BJP government’s habit is to continue to destroy the dignity of democracy and to fragment democracy. Accordingly, it is bending autonomous bodies to its will. In particular, all the activities of the Election Commission are not only controversial but also suspicious. The sole task of the Election Commission is to conduct proper elections, transparent elections, honest elections, and genuine elections. But recently, the Election Commission has been conducting dubious elections through orders of its own choosing", alluding to the recently conducted SIR in Bihar.

The statement also said that the SIR in Bihar was a conspiracy to remove genuine voters. "According to reliable information, several lakhs of voters were removed. Later, a few lakhs of voters were added. During the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court, the Election Commission did not respect or follow the order issued by the judges. It is not even ready to implement the court order. It was the BJP government that instigated this anti democratic act," the statement said.

The statement called the SIR an exercise to 'deprive the people of Tamil Nadu of their voting rights', stating that deletions were done targeting Muslims, Scheduled Castes, women, etc, in Bihar and said that "Tamil Nadu will not allow any such conspiracy". While the statement also said that voter list revision may be necessary, it called for the exercise to be done in a thorough and patient manner. "It is not right to start this with the upcoming assembly elections in April 2026, and that is why we oppose the SIR in Tamil Nadu", said the statement.