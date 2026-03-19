ETV Bharat / state

Uproar Over SIR In Chhattisgarh Assembly, Opposition Alleges 19 Lakh Names Deleted From Voter List

Raipur: The Special Intensive Revision in Chhattisgarh came up for discussion in the state Assembly on Thursday with leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant moving an adjournment motion while levelling serious allegations that the names of over 19 lakh voters had been deleted from the state's voter list.

The ruling party and the Opposition came face-to-face on the issue, leading to a heated debate in the House. Mahant, while moving the motion, stated that the names of 19.13 lakh people had been deleted during the SIR. He alleged there was no record of the voters whose names were deleted, nor was there any information about their status. Mahant called it a "serious humanitarian and administrative issue" and demanded an immediate discussion on the issue in the House.

The ruling party's MLAs strongly objected to Mahant and said the Congress, lacking any concrete issues, was trying to create a political atmosphere by raising such issues. On the other hand, the Opposition MLAs alleged that the SIR was conducted at the behest of the BJP. Congress, calling it a matter related to democratic rights, said that the removal of so many names was "worrying and warranted an impartial investigation".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kedar Kashyap said the issue does not fall within the state government's jurisdiction, and therefore, discussion on it in the Assembly is impossible. Citing rules, he called the adjournment motion inappropriate. Amidst growing uproar in the House, the Chair rejected the adjournment motion. Following this, the Opposition legislators staged a walkout in protest.