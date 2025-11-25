ETV Bharat / state

SIR-Induced 'Reverse Migration' To Bangladesh: Bengal Guv Takes Train To Reach Murshidabad

Kolkata: Amid reports of the ongoing "reverse migration" of hundreds of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the wake of the SIR exercise, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday morning left for Murshidabad to take stock of the ground situation, an official said.

Bose had on Monday visited the Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas district and interacted with local people to take a first-hand stock of the ground situation there. He had also held a meeting with senior BSF officials.

Bose, who stayed the night at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, took the Hazardwari Express from Ranaghat to reach Mursidhabad, the official said.