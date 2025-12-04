ETV Bharat / state

SIR In West Bengal: Couple's Name Mysteriously 'Deleted' From Voter List In Durgapur

Ranjit Dey and his wife Munni Dey ( ETV Bharat )

West Burdwan: A couple hailing from Durgapur in West Bengal's West Burdwan district was left surprised when no enumeration form was distributed at their home. They later discovered that their names were deleted from the voter list currently being used for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification process. Ranjit Dey and his wife Munni Dey, residents of ward number 14 of Durgapur Nagar Nigam, had cast their votes in 2021 and 2024. But the voter list that has been published for SIR verification does not include their names. The confused couple approached the subdivision administrator of Durgapur for assistance but in vain. The officials reportedly told them that there was nothing for them to do in this matter. The incident has come to light on a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at a meeting of the Malda district Trinamool Congress, announced launching a help desk to address fear and confusion caused by SIR and asked people not to be afraid, assuring that she won't allow anyone to be deleted from the voter list. Voter list showing Ranjit Dey's name deleted (ETV Bharat) BJP MLA of Durgapur West Assembly constituency, Laxman Ghorui, has assured to look into the matter while state panchayat minister and Durgapur East MLA Pradeep Majumdar said he will take necessary steps to resolve the issue. The Booth Level Officer (BLO) informed them that the 2002 electoral roll, the base document for the ongoing SIR verification, does not contain their names.