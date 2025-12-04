SIR In West Bengal: Couple's Name Mysteriously 'Deleted' From Voter List In Durgapur
Ranjit Dey and Munni said they voted in 2021 and 2024 but their names have been deleted from the voter list used for SIR verification.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
West Burdwan: A couple hailing from Durgapur in West Bengal's West Burdwan district was left surprised when no enumeration form was distributed at their home. They later discovered that their names were deleted from the voter list currently being used for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification process.
Ranjit Dey and his wife Munni Dey, residents of ward number 14 of Durgapur Nagar Nigam, had cast their votes in 2021 and 2024. But the voter list that has been published for SIR verification does not include their names. The confused couple approached the subdivision administrator of Durgapur for assistance but in vain. The officials reportedly told them that there was nothing for them to do in this matter.
The incident has come to light on a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at a meeting of the Malda district Trinamool Congress, announced launching a help desk to address fear and confusion caused by SIR and asked people not to be afraid, assuring that she won't allow anyone to be deleted from the voter list.
BJP MLA of Durgapur West Assembly constituency, Laxman Ghorui, has assured to look into the matter while state panchayat minister and Durgapur East MLA Pradeep Majumdar said he will take necessary steps to resolve the issue.
The Booth Level Officer (BLO) informed them that the 2002 electoral roll, the base document for the ongoing SIR verification, does not contain their names.
Ranjit said, "We are voters of booth number 80, Old Court More, Ward number 14, Durgapur. When no enumeration forms were handed over to us, I inquired the BLO and discovered that our names have been deleted from the voter list published for 2025."
"I then went to the office of the subdivision administrator of Durgapur but was told that there was nothing that could be done . Many people suggested us to fill up form no 6 (application form for new voters) and get our names included in the list. We are very worried and don't know what to do," he said.
The couple is also concerned on whether deletion of their names from the voter list will impact their son's voting rights in the future.
Munni said, "In the voter list, our names show 'deleted'. If our names are not included in the voter list what will happen to our son? How will his name be included in the electoral roll? He is a minor now but what will happen when he turns 18? We approached state minister Pradeep Majumdar and he has assured us that there is no reason to worry."
Minister Pradeep Majumdar said, “The family has informed me and I will take it up with the Durgapur sub-division administrator. Our sole demand is that not a single valid voter should be excluded. But the incident once again shows how SIR has resulted in common people's harassment".
Durgapur West MLA Laxman Ghorui said, "The Election Commission has repeatedly assured that no valid voter can be excluded from the list. I will look into what happened in this case and I will talk to the Sub-Divisional Administrator of Durgapur myself. There is no reason for legitimate voters to worry. There is an attempt by the Trinamool Congress to create unrest among people regarding the SIR."
