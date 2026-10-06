SIR In Telangana: Uproar Over Bulk Bogus Form-7s In Several Constituencies, Musheerabad BLA Booked
Election officials said pre-printed Form-7 surfacing in the Goshamahal, Bahadurpura, and Karwan constituencies lacked applicant details, and the process of identifying the sources is underway.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following complaints about the large-scale discovery of bogus Form-7s across several constituencies, a significant development occurred regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana.
As per the rules, if a person passes away or shifts their residence to another constituency, their family members must submit the details through Form-7 to the Booth Level Officer (BLO), who verifies the information and approves the request.
However, allegations surfaced a week ago that Balachander, a Booth Level Agent (BLA), had fabricated Form-7 documents seeking the deletion of 31 voters from Polling Station No. 210 in the Musheerabad constituency of Hyderabad.
Following a complaint filed on Monday at the Chikkadpally police station by Musheerabad Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Praveen Kumar Reddy regarding this matter, the police said a case has been registered against Balachander, and an investigation is underway.
As per the complaint, Balachander created pre-printed Form-7s with the intention to delete the names of a Congress party BLA and 30 voters and pressured the BLO to sign them, even though his own name and phone number were already written on the forms.
Suspicious that the forms had already contained the printed details of the voters to be removed, the BLO refused to sign them. Similar pre-printed forms had also been submitted to election officials in the Bahadurpura and Goshamahal constituencies.
Earlier, Congress leaders had brought this issue to the attention of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sudarshan Reddy. Acting on the CEO's directives, District Election Officer (DEO) Karnan conducted an inquiry and ordered constituency officials on Monday to file a police complaint regarding the incident in Mushirabad.
In a prompt response, the CEO's office alerted election officials across all districts, ordered the registration of a case in Hyderabad and prepared to take action regarding the incident, ensuring that a case was registered against the person responsible.
Election officials said the pre-printed Form-7 documents surfacing in the Goshamahal, Bahadurpura, and Karwan constituencies lacked applicant details, and the process of identifying the sources is underway.
The CEO has ordered DEOs to take action against applicants under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, if false information is intentionally provided in Forms 6, 6A, 7, or 8.
He noted that instances of bulk Form-7 documents being filed at once had come to his attention and instructed DEOs that an inquiry under Rule 20 is mandatory before taking action against those who intentionally submit these documents.
The Congress has already lodged a complaint with election officials regarding the mass surfacing of pre-printed Form-7 documents. During the period for filing complaints and objections, a BLA is not permitted to submit more than 10 documents in a single day or more than 30 in total.
Consequently, the Congress complained to the Commission, questioning how a BLA could submit more than 30 documents at a time.
A Congress delegation led by Rajesh Kumar, chairman of the PCC election commission coordination Committee, lodged a complaint with Commissioner of Police (CP) Sajjanar, demanding the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to uncover the facts behind the pre-printed Form-7 applications.
Kumar alleged that a large number of pre-printed Form-7 applications were prepared at the BJP state office and distributed to BLAs.
On Monday, the Telangana High Court directed the ECI to provide an explanation regarding the issuance of notices based on automated data-matching platforms, such as ECI-Net and ERO-Net, to rectify alleged errors in the enumeration documents submitted by voters.
The petition was filed by SQ Masood challenging the non-disclosure of details concerning the functioning of these automated platforms.
A bench comprising Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao heard the matter and directed the authorities to explain the actions taken following the issuance of notices to the petitioner.
The hearing has been adjourned to October 13, with a direction to provide an explanation regarding the procedure followed for issuing notices in the SIR process.
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