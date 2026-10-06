ETV Bharat / state

SIR In Telangana: Uproar Over Bulk Bogus Form-7s In Several Constituencies, Musheerabad BLA Booked

The Congress has already lodged a complaint with election officials regarding the mass surfacing of pre-printed Form-7 documents. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Following complaints about the large-scale discovery of bogus Form-7s across several constituencies, a significant development occurred regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana.

As per the rules, if a person passes away or shifts their residence to another constituency, their family members must submit the details through Form-7 to the Booth Level Officer (BLO), who verifies the information and approves the request.

However, allegations surfaced a week ago that Balachander, a Booth Level Agent (BLA), had fabricated Form-7 documents seeking the deletion of 31 voters from Polling Station No. 210 in the Musheerabad constituency of Hyderabad.

Following a complaint filed on Monday at the Chikkadpally police station by Musheerabad Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Praveen Kumar Reddy regarding this matter, the police said a case has been registered against Balachander, and an investigation is underway.

As per the complaint, Balachander created pre-printed Form-7s with the intention to delete the names of a Congress party BLA and 30 voters and pressured the BLO to sign them, even though his own name and phone number were already written on the forms.

Suspicious that the forms had already contained the printed details of the voters to be removed, the BLO refused to sign them. Similar pre-printed forms had also been submitted to election officials in the Bahadurpura and Goshamahal constituencies.

Earlier, Congress leaders had brought this issue to the attention of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sudarshan Reddy. Acting on the CEO's directives, District Election Officer (DEO) Karnan conducted an inquiry and ordered constituency officials on Monday to file a police complaint regarding the incident in Mushirabad.

In a prompt response, the CEO's office alerted election officials across all districts, ordered the registration of a case in Hyderabad and prepared to take action regarding the incident, ensuring that a case was registered against the person responsible.

The CEO has ordered DEOs to take action against applicants under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, if false information is intentionally provided in Forms 6, 6A, 7, or 8. (ETV Bharat)

Election officials said the pre-printed Form-7 documents surfacing in the Goshamahal, Bahadurpura, and Karwan constituencies lacked applicant details, and the process of identifying the sources is underway.