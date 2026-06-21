ETV Bharat / state

SIR In Telangana To Be Conducted As Per Schedule Announced By ECI, Says CEO

Telangana CEO C Sudarshan Reddy ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy on Sunday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is about refining the voter list. Addressing media here, he said the exercise is aimed at removing ineligible voters from the voter list. Reddy said the exercise will be conducted in the state as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. "Block Level Officers play a key role in the exercise," he said. Reddy said 70 per cent of mapping of the electorate has already been completed in the state. In absolute numbers, Rangareddy recorded the highest number of electors with anomalies at 11.44 lakh, followed by Hyderabad at 8.65 lakh and Medchal-Malkajgiri at 8.45 lakh. In percentage terms, however, Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded the highest anomaly rate at 65 per cent, followed by Rangareddy at 52.70 per cent and Narayanpet at 44.16 per cent. "The Electoral Registration Officers will examine and decide whether to issue notices to the electors with anomalies or not. Those who receive notices will have to show their identity cards", he said.