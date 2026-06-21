SIR In Telangana To Be Conducted As Per Schedule Announced By ECI, Says CEO
CEO C Sudarshan Reddy said 70 per cent of mapping of the electorate has already been completed in the state
Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy on Sunday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is about refining the voter list.
Addressing media here, he said the exercise is aimed at removing ineligible voters from the voter list. Reddy said the exercise will be conducted in the state as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. "Block Level Officers play a key role in the exercise," he said.
Reddy said 70 per cent of mapping of the electorate has already been completed in the state.
In absolute numbers, Rangareddy recorded the highest number of electors with anomalies at 11.44 lakh, followed by Hyderabad at 8.65 lakh and Medchal-Malkajgiri at 8.45 lakh. In percentage terms, however, Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded the highest anomaly rate at 65 per cent, followed by Rangareddy at 52.70 per cent and Narayanpet at 44.16 per cent.
"The Electoral Registration Officers will examine and decide whether to issue notices to the electors with anomalies or not. Those who receive notices will have to show their identity cards", he said.
Reddy said enumeration documents will be printed with details like names and photographs of 3.38 crore voters in the state. "After the survey begins, the BLO will visit the voters' houses and give them two pairs of the documents. They will explain how to fill them. One of them will be taken by the BLO and the other will be given to the voter as a receipt. If the voter receives a notice, he will have to show one of the 11 identity proofs announced by the Election Commission," he said.
Reddy said the document can also be filled online. He said the enumeration documents will be given on the address in the voter list. "If the voter is not registered as a voter at his/her current address, the document will not be given there. If a voter does not want to vote at his/her old address, they do not have fill the form there and their name will be automatically deleted. Later, one can register as a new voter at the current address through Form-6," Reddy said.
He said if a voter wishes to change the address, he/she can do it by filling up Form-8. Reddy said even if the State Election Commission conducts local body elections, the SIR will continue as per schedule. If the enumeration documents are not received during the survey, it should be brought to the attention of the local BLO, supervisor, and ERO. "Otherwise, one can also call the toll-free number 1950," the CEO said.
Additional CEO Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Joint CEO Satyavani, Media State Nodal Officer Shankar, Deputy CEOs Chennaiyya and Chari were present at the press conference.
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