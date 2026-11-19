ETV Bharat / state

SIR In Hyderabad: Over 19 Lakh names Deleted From Electoral Rolls; Only 15 Reinstated

Hyderabad: More than 19 lakh names have reportedly been deleted from electoral rolls in Hyderabad district during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), but only 15 voters have so far been reinstated, according to figures cited by the district election authorities.

The low number of reinstatements has triggered criticism from public organisations, which have alleged that large numbers of eligible voters have been deprived of their voting rights.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a directive issued on November 6, reportedly instructed officials to ensure that voters whose names were deleted, including those who failed to submit enumeration forms, were given an opportunity to have their grievances addressed. However, the number of voters restored to the rolls in Hyderabad remains negligible.

Voters whose names were removed for failing to submit enumeration forms have reportedly approached Booth Level Officers (BLOs) seeking restoration of their voting rights. Some were advised to submit fresh applications using Form 6 to enrol again.

According to the district election department, around 1,300 such applications have been received so far.

The figures cited for Hyderabad district show that 19,41,444 names were deleted during the revision exercise. Those voters were categorised under the ASDD list, which covers persons classified as Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate.

Despite the large number of deletions, only 15 voters have reportedly been added back to the voters list so far.

Constituency-wise deletions

The scale of deletions is particularly significant in several Assembly constituencies when compared with the electoral rolls as of January 1, 2025.

Secunderabad Cantonment recorded deletions of 42.85% of its voters. Only three people have reportedly been reinstated.

In Amberpet, where 42.61% of names were deleted, five voters have been added back. Musheerabad recorded a deletion rate of 45.27%, the highest in the State, with only four voters reinstated.

In Secunderabad constituency, 40% of names were deleted, while three voters have reportedly regained their place on the rolls.