SIR In Bengal: Miscreants Attack BLO's House In Khardaha

"On Tuesday night, when I was working on the SIR at home, I heard some people kicking at the main door. Then I saw that the glass of the second-floor window of the house had been broken. The miscreants even spat paan and gutkha picks in front of the main entrance. I cannot say why it was done. If someone's name has been omitted from the electoral roll, it is as per the Election Commission's guidelines. I have no hand in that. I am very scared. I have elderly parents at home and have to go out on the streets for work. There can be another attack. I have informed the BDO and SDO about the matter and want the administration to take appropriate action in this regard," Chandra said.

The attackers didn't relent after hurling these objects as they kicked at the door and threw litter on the main entrance of the house of Manav Chandra, the BLO for Booth No. 43. The incident has led to panic among citizens, who protested in front of Khardaha police station, demanding prompt action. Later, a formal complaint was filed by Chandra.

Khardaha: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, miscreants attacked the house of a Booth Level Officer with bricks and stones in the Suraysen Nagar area of Khardaha in the North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the BLOs of Ward number 13 of Kharda Municipality have stood by Chandra in protesting the incident, raising questions about their security. "We are working on the SIR in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission. Whether someone's name will be there or not is entirely a matter of higher authorities, not BLOs. If we come under such an attack, then it will be difficult for us to continue. It is natural to be afraid. We want the administration to ensure our security," they said.

Surprisingly, the police are also confused about the reason behind the attack. However, it is initially believed that this could have been caused by anger. A team of police visited Suryasen Nagar on Wednesday morning to investigate the matter. They spoke to Chandra and his mother about this and recorded their statements.

A senior officer of the Barrackpore commissionerate said, "CCTV footage of the area is being examined to identify the attackers, and an investigation has been launched to find out the reason for the attack. Efforts are on to identify the miscreants."

BLO Manav Chandra shows the main entrance where the miscreants spat paan and gutkha picks. (ETV Bharat)

The BLOs play an important role in the SIR process, as they are responsible for door-to-door distribution and collection of enumeration forms and uploading them on the ECI server. Although a section of BLOs has already raised concerns about excessive workload, questions are now being raised about their safety and security of BLOs. On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant observed, "BLOs are under threat. This is a serious matter. BLOs must be provided security."

State minister and Khardaha MLA Shobhandeb Chatterjee said, "I will direct the police to take strict action against the attackers. The BLOs are already distressed in various ways, and attacks on their homes cannot be accepted in any way."