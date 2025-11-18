ETV Bharat / state

SIR In Bengal: Desperate For Repatriation, Illegal Bangladeshis Make A Beeline At Border Checkposts

Swarupnagar (West Bengal): The onset of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal has driven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to crowd BSF checkposts, desperate to repatriate amid the fear of getting caught. The illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals to West Bengal and other border states through agents/brokers is nothing new. But this time, the SIR exercise has led to them being filtered out.

The BSF checkpost at Hikma in Swarupnagar of the North 24 Parganas district is seeing a beeline of people with bags and baggage, admitting that they are Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally several years ago in the hope of making money. About 300 illegal Bangladeshis are desperate to return to their home country through the checkpost directly. However, BSF officials have clearly stated that no one will be allowed to cross the border without valid documents, making the situation dire.

"BSF jawans are quite vigilant. No infiltrator will be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally. If anyone tries to do so, necessary action will be taken," said a BSF official.