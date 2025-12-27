ETV Bharat / state

SIR Hearings Begin In Bengal, 32 Lakh 'Unmapped' Voters To Be Covered

Kolkata: The hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls began in West Bengal on Saturday with people queuing up in front of 3,234 centres across the state, a senior official said. Around 32 lakh "unmapped" voters, those who are unable to establish linkage with the 2002 electoral roll, will be called for hearings in the first phase, he said.

Altogether 4,500 micro observers have been engaged for hearings in the first phase, which began at 11 am. Voters can submit any of 12 recognised documents, including Aadhaar, as proof of identity and address, an Election Commission official said. However, the Aadhaar card will not be accepted as a standalone document, he said. Those aged 85 years or above won't have to physically come to the hearing camps as EC officials will undertake the process at their residences, he said.