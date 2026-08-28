ETV Bharat / state

3,400 SIR Forms Found At Navi Mumbai Photocopy Shop, 5 BLOs Suspended; Sena (UBT)-BJP Men Clash

Thane/Mumbai: Five Booth Level Officers were suspended after 3,400 enumeration forms related to the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls were found at a photocopy shop in Navi Mumbai, triggering a clash between Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP activists, police and district officials said.

The Sena (UBT) workers confronted a man, who they claimed was an office-bearer of the BJP's Youth Wing, while he was allegedly getting SIR forms photocopied at a shop in the Kharghar area, police said on Friday.

A BJP leader from Panvel said that the party workers had no connection with the matter.

A video related to the controversy went viral on Thursday, following which the matter drew attention. The administration subsequently initiated an inquiry into how the forms filled by voters reached a private photocopy centre.

Local police rushed to the scene and took the alleged BJP office-bearer into custody. Authorities also seized thousands of printed SIR forms from the premises and transferred them to the police station.

Sena (UBT) workers, meanwhile, alleged that the detained BJP youth leader managed to flee the Kharghar police station shortly after being brought in for questioning.

Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale on Friday said a case has been registered against Suraj Patil under the Representation of the People Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The authorities took action after the forms, pertaining to voters in the Panvel Assembly constituency, were found at the shop.

Jawale visited the office of Panvel Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak after taking serious note of the matter. The five BLOs were suspended pending disciplinary proceedings, he said.

The matter came to light after complaints were received that SIR applications were being photocopied at a shop in Sector 19, and that Patil was allegedly in unauthorised possession of the forms.