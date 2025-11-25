West Bengal SIR: Transgender Voters With No Family Support Struggle To Complete Forms
Transgender persons in Malda struggle to complete SIR forms due to the absence of parental details, causing uncertainty for both community members and BLOs.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST
Malda: Transgender persons in West Bengal’s Malda district are unable to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form because it requires the names of parents or close relatives, information that many cannot provide.
Although a Supreme Court order had previously secured their voting rights, this new parental detail required by the enumeration process now poses a significant obstacle for the community.
Enumeration Form
Many are estranged from families who neither recognise them nor maintain any contact, leaving them unsure about how to complete the form. Their parents have severed ties, and even relatives have distanced themselves. With no family details to rely upon, they do not know what to enter in the enumeration form.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have no solution, and senior district officials have also stepped back after learning about this problem.
150 Transgenders In Malda
There are over 150 transgender people living in Malda town, and they say many of them left their homes even before they crossed adolescence.
Some were thrown out by their families during their teenage years. After being cut off from society, they took shelter under the guidance of an elder transgender person, whom they call Guru Maa. Until now, for any official work, even in government applications, they have always filled Guru Maa as their guardian.
But the enumeration form under SIR states that the name of a parent or a close blood relative must be written as a guardian, meaning only someone with a blood relationship.
Their names did not appear on the 2002 voter list because they did not have voting rights at that time. As a result, they cannot fill the form using any old information. In this situation, the form can be filled out only with the details of their relatives.
Guru Maa Sangeetarai Hijrani said, “I cannot comment on this. My Guru Maa lives in Kolkata. Only she can speak on this matter.”
However, sources say that instructions have been issued from Kolkata to trans communities across all districts to list Guru Maa as a guardian while filling out the enumeration form.
Poli Chowdhury, councillor of Ward 9 under the English Bazar Municipality, is equally concerned. Many transgender persons reside in her ward.
According to her, some of their names appear on the voter list while others still do not. They are facing serious hurdles in filling out the enumeration form. Whether their names were present in the 2002 list or not, they are required to provide their guardian’s details, including the guardian’s voter card information.
She says this is precisely where the crisis arises. All of them are estranged from their families, and their parents or relatives no longer acknowledge them. As a result, they are writing their Guru Maa’s name as their mother or guardian.
Guru Maa Sangeetarai Hijrani is not a resident of Malda but hails from a village in Tapan block of South Dinajpur. She, too, was thrown out of her home. However, she had carried her father’s voter card details with her when she left, allowing her own enumeration form to be completed. But her disciples do not have any such information.
Poli asks how the forms can be completed under these conditions.
Many transgender persons have already submitted the form with their Guru Maa’s name in the guardian column. But BLOs remain unsure whether the Commission will accept these entries. A BLO, requesting anonymity, said, “I have accepted their forms and uploaded them on the Commission’s portal. What the Commission will decide, I cannot say.”
Transgender activist Devi Acharya echoes the concern. “Before my transition, I was Debashis Acharya. Now I am Devi Acharya. Debashis and Devi are the same person. My name was not on the 2002 voter list. Most of us have no contact with our families. I, too, am estranged from mine. Even though the legal system recognises us, society still refuses to accept us. So how are we supposed to fill this form?”
She added that she is currently in Kolkata but will discuss the issue in detail with the election authorities once she returns to Malda.
