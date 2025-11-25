ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal SIR: Transgender Voters With No Family Support Struggle To Complete Forms

Malda: Transgender persons in West Bengal’s Malda district are unable to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form because it requires the names of parents or close relatives, information that many cannot provide.

Although a Supreme Court order had previously secured their voting rights, this new parental detail required by the enumeration process now poses a significant obstacle for the community.

Enumeration Form

Many are estranged from families who neither recognise them nor maintain any contact, leaving them unsure about how to complete the form. Their parents have severed ties, and even relatives have distanced themselves. With no family details to rely upon, they do not know what to enter in the enumeration form.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have no solution, and senior district officials have also stepped back after learning about this problem.

150 Transgenders In Malda

There are over 150 transgender people living in Malda town, and they say many of them left their homes even before they crossed adolescence.

Some were thrown out by their families during their teenage years. After being cut off from society, they took shelter under the guidance of an elder transgender person, whom they call Guru Maa. Until now, for any official work, even in government applications, they have always filled Guru Maa as their guardian.

But the enumeration form under SIR states that the name of a parent or a close blood relative must be written as a guardian, meaning only someone with a blood relationship.

Their names did not appear on the 2002 voter list because they did not have voting rights at that time. As a result, they cannot fill the form using any old information. In this situation, the form can be filled out only with the details of their relatives.