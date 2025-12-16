SIR Exercise In Tamil Nadu's Manjolai Hills Raises Questions Over Voter Enumeration
Authorities reduced booths in Manjolai from five to three, citing population decline. Workers fear the denial of voting rights is part of a broader plan.
By R Manikandan
Tirunelveli: As Tamil Nadu goes to the hustings expectedly within a few months, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive has raised the poll pitch, with opposition parties alleging irregularities in multiple regions.
An SIR drill has become contentious at the Manjolai hill region of Tirunelveli district. There, over 1,100 voter revision forms were allegedly issued despite official claims that fewer than 100 voters currently reside in the area.
Manjolai Tea Estate Closure
Manjolai is a forested hill region located about 3,000 feet above sea level, near the Manimuthar dam. For nearly a century, the area housed tea plantations operated by the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC) under a lease arrangement dating back to the Singampatti Zamin era.
Although the lease is valid until 2028, BBTC shut operations in 2024, offering voluntary retirement to workers. While the workforce once exceeded 2,000, only 534 workers remained at the time of closure.
Despite the shutdown, many workers; some belonging to the fourth generation of residents refused to leave the hills, demanding rehabilitation, enhanced compensation and continuation of livelihoods. Legal proceedings followed, and courts directed that basic facilities be provided until final adjudication.
Subsequently, around 200 families relocated to government-provided housing in the plains. Officials say fewer than 100 families currently reside permanently in Manjolai, while others move between the hills and the plains for livelihood reasons.
SIR Dispute
According to officials, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) issued 1,182 SIR forms in Manjolai and nearby settlements. A subsequent inspection by officials led by the Cheranmahadevi sub-collector found only 93 residents currently living in polling parts 98 to 102.
The officials learned that of these, 45 voters reside in polling station number 98 in Manjolai, 21 in polling station number 99 in Nalumukku, 17 in polling station number 100, 10 in polling station number 101 in Oothu, and zero in polling station number 102, totalling only 93 voters.
Based on this, notices were issued to BLOs for allegedly issuing forms without verifying residence.
Residents Speak
Tea worker Elizabeth, who has lived in Manjolai for over three decades, told ETV Bharat, “We have worked here for 35 years. The compensation was reduced, which is why we have not vacated our homes. BLOs came here in person and gave us the SIR forms. We filled them using our Manjolai address and submitted them in Kallidaikurichi. This may be our last election here.”
Another resident, Khadeeja, questioned the verification process, “Officials say names of deceased persons exist in the rolls, but living residents are being questioned. BLOs personally gave us the forms. If we are here, why are our names being removed?”
Manoharan, a former tea estate worker with 26 years of service, said he has voted from Manjolai in every parliamentary and assembly election.
“We have always voted here. If voting rights are taken away, it will end our connection to this place.”
Ambika, another resident, echoed similar concerns, saying the lack of employment has already pushed families into distress.
“We are struggling without work. Saying only 93 people live here is not true. Women stay back while men go down for work. We are still residents.”
BLOs under pressure?
Workers also alleged that BLOs are being pressured to tell that they did not visit the hills in person. Five government employees currently serving as BLOs; including Papa Pechiyammal and Rathinam are said to be under scrutiny.
Administration’s stand
A senior revenue official from the Ambasamudram region, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Forms were issued as demanded. However, final voter inclusion depends on verified residence. Only 93 residents qualify. Others must apply through Form 6 at their present place of stay.”
A community at crossroads
Authorities have reduced polling booths in Manjolai from five to three, citing population decline. Workers fear that the denial of voting rights is part of a broader plan to permanently relocate the remaining families.
With the assembly election approaching, residents say this could mark the last election linked to Manjolai’s century-old tea plantation history; a prospect that has left the community anxious and uncertain.
