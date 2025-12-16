ETV Bharat / state

SIR Exercise In Tamil Nadu's Manjolai Hills Raises Questions Over Voter Enumeration

By R Manikandan

Tirunelveli: As Tamil Nadu goes to the hustings expectedly within a few months, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive has raised the poll pitch, with opposition parties alleging irregularities in multiple regions.

An SIR drill has become contentious at the Manjolai hill region of Tirunelveli district. There, over 1,100 voter revision forms were allegedly issued despite official claims that fewer than 100 voters currently reside in the area.

Manjolai Tea Estate Closure

Manjolai is a forested hill region located about 3,000 feet above sea level, near the Manimuthar dam. For nearly a century, the area housed tea plantations operated by the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC) under a lease arrangement dating back to the Singampatti Zamin era.

Although the lease is valid until 2028, BBTC shut operations in 2024, offering voluntary retirement to workers. While the workforce once exceeded 2,000, only 534 workers remained at the time of closure.

Despite the shutdown, many workers; some belonging to the fourth generation of residents refused to leave the hills, demanding rehabilitation, enhanced compensation and continuation of livelihoods. Legal proceedings followed, and courts directed that basic facilities be provided until final adjudication.

Subsequently, around 200 families relocated to government-provided housing in the plains. Officials say fewer than 100 families currently reside permanently in Manjolai, while others move between the hills and the plains for livelihood reasons.

SIR Dispute

According to officials, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) issued 1,182 SIR forms in Manjolai and nearby settlements. A subsequent inspection by officials led by the Cheranmahadevi sub-collector found only 93 residents currently living in polling parts 98 to 102.

The officials learned that of these, 45 voters reside in polling station number 98 in Manjolai, 21 in polling station number 99 in Nalumukku, 17 in polling station number 100, 10 in polling station number 101 in Oothu, and zero in polling station number 102, totalling only 93 voters.

Based on this, notices were issued to BLOs for allegedly issuing forms without verifying residence.

Residents Speak