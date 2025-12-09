ETV Bharat / state

SIR: EC Holds Special Camp In Kolkata's Sonagachi To Help Sex Workers Fill Out Forms

Kolkata: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, on Tuesday organised a special camp for sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi, the largest red light area of Asia. CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal and other officials were present at the camp to help sex workers fill out enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Residents who are yet to receive the forms or who do not have any documents, or whose names are not in the 2002 voters' list or who are unable to fill out the form, are being helped by officials at the camp.

"The Election Commission (EC) has been thinking of holding this special camp to address issues arising out of receiving, filling out and submission of enumeration forms. There are about 12,000 voters in the Sonagachi area. As these marginalised people were unable to come to us, we decided to go to their area to help them with the process. If they do not have any of the 12 documents listed by the commission, then their case will be considered, and if necessary, the matter can be seen as an exception," Agarwal said.

The CEO assured that the camp would be held for two days, and many sex workers who are ashamed of coming forward to clarify their doubts from officials will be reached out to by the commission. About 3,600 of them who have not yet received enumeration forms will be assisted by the BLOs in getting them filled out and submitted, said Agarwal.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashi Panja inspected the work of the camp and spoke to the women and officials.