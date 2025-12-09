SIR: EC Holds Special Camp In Kolkata's Sonagachi To Help Sex Workers Fill Out Forms
CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that the largest red-light area has 12,000 voters who were unable to reach out to the commission with their problems.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST
Kolkata: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, on Tuesday organised a special camp for sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi, the largest red light area of Asia. CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal and other officials were present at the camp to help sex workers fill out enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Residents who are yet to receive the forms or who do not have any documents, or whose names are not in the 2002 voters' list or who are unable to fill out the form, are being helped by officials at the camp.
"The Election Commission (EC) has been thinking of holding this special camp to address issues arising out of receiving, filling out and submission of enumeration forms. There are about 12,000 voters in the Sonagachi area. As these marginalised people were unable to come to us, we decided to go to their area to help them with the process. If they do not have any of the 12 documents listed by the commission, then their case will be considered, and if necessary, the matter can be seen as an exception," Agarwal said.
The CEO assured that the camp would be held for two days, and many sex workers who are ashamed of coming forward to clarify their doubts from officials will be reached out to by the commission. About 3,600 of them who have not yet received enumeration forms will be assisted by the BLOs in getting them filled out and submitted, said Agarwal.
State Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashi Panja inspected the work of the camp and spoke to the women and officials.
Arindam Niyogi, an Election Commission official, said residents of this area were informed about the problems related to SIR, and this camp has been organised for this.
Incidentally, three voluntary organisations — 'Society of Human Development and Social Action', 'Usha Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited' and 'Amra Padatik' — working for sex workers and their children had written to Agarwal, informing them about the problems related to the enumeration form.
They had said many sex workers are afraid to fill out the enumeration form and are even fleeing the brothels out of fear. They requested the commission to organise a camp to quell their fears and help them submit the forms to retain their names in the electoral rolls.
The CEO's office took up the matter with the District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of the areas and decided to organise a special camp in Sonagachi.
