SIR: Durbar Comes To Aid Of Sex Workers Across West Bengal

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The Durbar Women Coordination Committee, an organisation of sex workers of various brothels in West Bengal, including Sonagachi, has made it simple for its members to fill the enumeration forms for the special intensive revision of voter list in the state. Sex workers can fill the enumeration forms in the voter list through a special intensive correction process only if they are members of the committee. They do not need any other document, said Bishkha Laskar, secretary of the Durbar Women Coordination Committee. Around 40,000 sex workers from more than 50 brothels in the state, including Sonagachi, are members of the Durbar. Almost 90 per cent of the sex workers have already filled up the enumeration form and handed it over to the local BLOs. The Durbar Women Coordination Committee hopes that the problems pertaining to filling out the forms will be resolved very soon in the case of the remaining 10 percent.