SIR: Durbar Comes To Aid Of Sex Workers Across West Bengal
Sex workers, who are members of Durbar Women Coordination Committee, have filled the enumeration forms with the ID cards given to them.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST
Kolkata: The Durbar Women Coordination Committee, an organisation of sex workers of various brothels in West Bengal, including Sonagachi, has made it simple for its members to fill the enumeration forms for the special intensive revision of voter list in the state.
Sex workers can fill the enumeration forms in the voter list through a special intensive correction process only if they are members of the committee. They do not need any other document, said Bishkha Laskar, secretary of the Durbar Women Coordination Committee.
Around 40,000 sex workers from more than 50 brothels in the state, including Sonagachi, are members of the Durbar. Almost 90 per cent of the sex workers have already filled up the enumeration form and handed it over to the local BLOs. The Durbar Women Coordination Committee hopes that the problems pertaining to filling out the forms will be resolved very soon in the case of the remaining 10 percent.
Laskar said, "We approached the Election Commission. Later, the officials visited door to door and handed over the enumeration forms to the local BLOs. We got help but we are checking whether our workers are Indians or not. Many people move from Kolkata to different districts. As a result, just as their names are in the voter list in Kolkata, many others have names in other districts as well. We have made it clear that the enumeration form should be submitted at one place."
Sex workers from different districts of the state, including Kolkata faced difficulties in filling the forms as most of them do not have the necessary documents. Laskar said several sex workers had left home many years ago. "At the moment, it is practically impossible to go to their homes and collect the voter list of their parents. A few days ago, Durbar and other branch organizations in the state highlighted their problems to the Election Commission seeking a solution to it. The poll panel assured the sex workers that the issue would be solved by setting up camps in the villages of the sex workers.
However, the camps have not been set up yet. Still, most of the sex workers whose names are in the draft voter list of 2025 have submitted the enumeration form with Durbar's identity cards.
