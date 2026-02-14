ETV Bharat / state

SIR Departs Sharply From Established Law, Constitutional Principles: CPI (M) Writes To CEC

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Saturday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressing "grave concern" over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls, and alleging that it "departs sharply from established law, past practice, and Constitutional principles". He warned that conducting an extensive revision just months before elections within a compressed timeframe could "vitiate the electoral atmosphere" and increase the risk of errors and wrongful deletions.

"While we recognise that periodic revision of electoral rolls is a routine and essential democratic exercise, the manner, timing and methodology of the present SIR depart sharply from established law, past practice and constitutional principles," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said that far from being a routine, transparent and citizen-friendly process, the current SIR has turned into a "chaotic, arbitrary, and exclusionary exercise that threatens both the integrity of the electoral rolls and the fundamental right to vote".

"Undertaking an extensive and intrusive revision exercise just months before elections, within an unrealistically compressed timeframe, inevitably vitiates the electoral atmosphere and is fraught with the danger of large-scale errors and exclusions," he said.

"This exercise, as reports have indicated, has led to a number of booth-level officers succumbing to pressure and, unfortunately, taking their own lives. It has also led to distress among a number of voters who have also chosen the same path, especially in West Bengal," he said.