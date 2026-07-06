ETV Bharat / state

SIR Deaths In Karnataka Bring To Fore Concerns Over 'Excessive Work Pressure'

A resident of Kallapura in Bhadravati taluk, she was engaged in the voter verification process when she suddenly fell unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to the Bhadravati Taluk Hospital, but died on the way. Her body was sent to the hospital mortuary for postmortem.



Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhadravati Tahsildar Pradeep Devagiri said, "Manjula was working as an anganwadi teacher in Koodi Hoosuru village and was also serving as a Booth Level Officer. She collapsed after reportedly biting her tongue while carrying out the SIR process. Though it appears to be a heart attack at first glance, the exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report."



In Bidar district, another BLO, 45-year-old Sunil, died after suffering a heart attack while carrying out SIR work at Booth No 33 in Amalapur village. Originally from Bhalki, Sunil was a government school teacher posted in Amalapur.

He suddenly fell ill during duty on Thursday and was admitted to Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital, where doctors performed an angioplasty and inserted a stent. However, he succumbed to his condition on Friday. His last rites were held in his native village on Saturday.



Meanwhile, in Tumakuru district, Village Administrative Officer Bhuvana died after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident while travelling on a two-wheeler to report for SIR duty. She was on her way from Vardanayakanahalli in Nelamangala taluk when a truck allegedly hit her vehicle. Despite receiving treatment at a private hospital, she later succumbed to her injuries.



The incident sparked protests by hundreds of Village Administrative Officers and other government employees outside the hospital and later in front of the Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner's office. The protesters alleged that relentless pressure from senior officials had forced Bhuvana to continue working under demanding conditions and held the district administration responsible for the tragedy.



"We are working under enormous pressure due to the SIR exercise and re unable to manage our family responsibilities," said Village Administrative Officer Hema. She added, "Senior officers repeatedly call us to monitor progress. Because of the workload, many families are under severe strain. Bhuvana attended meetings until 10 pm the previous night and left home again at 6 am for duty. In such circumstances, where do we seek justice?"



Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan met the protesting employees and appealed for calm. State Government Employees' Association president Shadakshari also addressed the protesters over the phone, assuring them of support.



The three deaths have intensified concerns over the workload associated with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process, with employees demanding a thorough investigation and measures to ensure the safety and well-being of officials engaged in election duties.

