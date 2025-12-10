ETV Bharat / state

SIR Camps Conducted For Sex Workers In 3 Red-Light Areas In Kolkata

Kolkata: The West Bengal CEO's office on Wednesday organised camps in three red-light areas in Kolkata to help sex workers fill up enumeration forms as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, an official said. These camps were set up in red-light zones in Kidderpore, Kalighat and Chetla areas in the city, he said.

The move comes a day after similar assistance camps were organised in Sonagachi, Asia's largest red-light district, in the eastern metropolis. The special camps in the three red-light areas started functioning from 11 am, he said.

"The special camps were held at Five Star Club on Munshiganj Road in Kidderpore, and also at 148 Kalighat Road. The two camps were closed by 12.40 pm," the Election Commission official said. The camp in Chetla was being conducted at the moment, he said.

"The sex workers will be assisted in filling up the enumeration forms. The camp will continue till 4 pm," he said. In Kidderpore, there were at least 70 sex workers, while the number is nearly 100 in Kalighat, the official told PTI, adding that there are around 60 workers in Chetla.