ETV Bharat / state

SIR To Begin In Telangana From June 15; About 89 Lakh Anomalies Identified During Pre-SIR Mapping: CEO

Hyderabad: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is set to begin in Telangana on Monday (June 15), officials said. The preparation of electoral rolls will be held from June 15 to 24, while house-to-house verification will be taken up from June 25 to July 24.

During the verification process, booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit residences and hand over the enumeration forms. They will later collect the filled-out forms.

Later, draft notification (of electoral rolls) will be issued, and claims and objections will be accepted from July 31 to August 30. The final electoral roll will be published on October 1. The SIR was last implemented in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2002.

Interacting with the media on Saturday, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Election Commission to include the names of all genuine voters of Telangana during the SIR process.

"We believe that the greatest power possessed by the citizens of India is the right to vote, and especially the poor... If you deprive the poor of the right to vote, then what more will be left with them? It will raise questions about democracy. That is why our entire effort is that the names of every citizen of this country, no matter which community they belong to, should be included in the voter list," he said.

"We are requesting that if you give the pre-printed form of 2026 in Telangana, and you expect the voter to write the data of 2002, it will be very difficult. BLOs have done the mapping... In my constituency, there are 18 lakh voters, and the BLOs will surely go to each one of them. However, you will not be able to cover it in a month as it is monsoon in Hyderabad... Therefore, we are requesting the ECI to include the names of all the genuine voters of Telangana. We request the ECI to make the SIR process inclusive, and not exclusive," he added.

Pre-SIR Mapping on Hold