SIR Begins in Andhra Pradesh; Door-To-Door Survey Till July 14
The Election Commission of India has finalised all arrangements for printing about 4.16 crore enumeration forms and engaging 46,397 BLOs, who have already undergone training.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Amaravati: The door-to-door survey, a crucial component of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, is set to begin in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household for a month ending July 14 to provide each elector with two enumeration forms, already containing details like the voter's name, photo identity card number, address, and a printed copy of their existing photograph.
Voters are required to fill in the remaining details with assistance from the BLO, who will collect the filled-out forms. During the month-long exercise, BLOs need to visit each household twice — to distribute the enumeration forms and collect them. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has finalised all arrangements for printing 4.16 crore enumeration forms and engaging 46,397 BLOs, who have already undergone training.
64.6% Mapping Done
The mapping process involves verifying the current electoral roll against that of 2002, which serves as the baseline. Of the 41,618,359 voters, mapping has already been completed for 26,886,239 (64.6%). Electors need to provide the enumeration form along with details of themselves or their family members as recorded in the 2002 list. Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from political parties may submit a maximum of 50 verified forms each to BLOs.
If an elector's name doesn't feature in the 2002 list, he/she should record the details of any family member or relative — such as parents, spouse, or others — who appears in the list. Additionally, one must fill in details regarding date of birth, Aadhaar, mobile number, names of father/guardian, mother, and spouse, as well as their EPIC numbers (if available), affix recent colour photographs, and submit the form to the BLO, who will sign one of the two forms and hand it back to the voter as a receipt, which needs to be preserved safely.
Forms to be Submitted by July 14
Voters must submit the complete enumeration forms to the BLOs by July 14. The names of those who do not return these forms will not be included in the draft list to be released on July 21.
BLOs will conduct field-level inquiries of voters who fail to return enumeration forms, and reasons for the same will be displayed on the notice boards at the respective polling stations.
No voter's name will be removed from the rolls without a proper inquiry and allowing an opportunity to be heard following the issuance of a notice. If there are objections to the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), appeals may be filed with the District Magistrate within 15 days or with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) within 30 days.
Voter lists from 2002 and the current lists, organised by polling stations, are available on the state chief electoral officer's website, with BLOs and BLAs.
For voters residing elsewhere, the enumeration forms will be handed over to the head of the household or other family members, who must fill in the voters' details, sign on their behalf, and submit the forms to the BLO.
Once the door-to-door survey is over, the draft voter list will be released on July 21. Applications regarding claims and objections can be submitted till August 20. Form 6 needs to be submitted for new voter registration, Form 8 for address changes, and Form 7 for the removal of names of deceased or ineligible persons.
Following the scrutiny until September 18, eligible names will be included in the final list to be published on September 22.
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