ETV Bharat / state

SIR Begins in Andhra Pradesh; Door-To-Door Survey Till July 14

Amaravati: The door-to-door survey, a crucial component of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, is set to begin in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household for a month ending July 14 to provide each elector with two enumeration forms, already containing details like the voter's name, photo identity card number, address, and a printed copy of their existing photograph.

Voters are required to fill in the remaining details with assistance from the BLO, who will collect the filled-out forms. During the month-long exercise, BLOs need to visit each household twice — to distribute the enumeration forms and collect them. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has finalised all arrangements for printing 4.16 crore enumeration forms and engaging 46,397 BLOs, who have already undergone training.

64.6% Mapping Done

The mapping process involves verifying the current electoral roll against that of 2002, which serves as the baseline. Of the 41,618,359 voters, mapping has already been completed for 26,886,239 (64.6%). Electors need to provide the enumeration form along with details of themselves or their family members as recorded in the 2002 list. Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from political parties may submit a maximum of 50 verified forms each to BLOs.

If an elector's name doesn't feature in the 2002 list, he/she should record the details of any family member or relative — such as parents, spouse, or others — who appears in the list. Additionally, one must fill in details regarding date of birth, Aadhaar, mobile number, names of father/guardian, mother, and spouse, as well as their EPIC numbers (if available), affix recent colour photographs, and submit the form to the BLO, who will sign one of the two forms and hand it back to the voter as a receipt, which needs to be preserved safely.

Forms to be Submitted by July 14