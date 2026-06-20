ETV Bharat / state

SIR Awareness Campaign Will Continue Until Every Eligible Voter Is Registered: Coalition Of Secular Parties In Karnataka

During an anti-SIR convention and protest at Freedom Park. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The coalition of secular political parties and people's organisations opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Saturday declared that its awareness campaign would continue until every eligible voter in Karnataka is registered and protected from exclusion. Addressing an anti-SIR convention and protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, coalition office-bearer Noor Sridhar said people across the state were gradually understanding the implications of what he described as an unconstitutional voter roll revision exercise. "We must not allow in Karnataka what happened in Bihar and West Bengal during the SIR process. All secular parties should unite and form voter protection committees in every ward of every gram panchayat," he said. Noor Sridhar addresses the protest gathering at Freedom Park (ETV Bharat) Sridhar said the coalition had completed awareness marches along five routes across the state before converging at the convention in Bengaluru. He noted that the Election Commission is scheduled to begin the SIR process in Karnataka from June 30, with booth-level officers (BLOs) expected to conduct door-to-door verification. "We are fighting this issue from different platforms, but the Election Commission has not answered any of our questions and continues with its exercise," he alleged.