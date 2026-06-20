SIR Awareness Campaign Will Continue Until Every Eligible Voter Is Registered: Coalition Of Secular Parties In Karnataka
KPCC president B K Hariprasad says the Congress stands with the anti-SIR movement; he adds that ordinary citizens do not engage in forgery or falsehoods.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: The coalition of secular political parties and people's organisations opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Saturday declared that its awareness campaign would continue until every eligible voter in Karnataka is registered and protected from exclusion.
Addressing an anti-SIR convention and protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, coalition office-bearer Noor Sridhar said people across the state were gradually understanding the implications of what he described as an unconstitutional voter roll revision exercise.
"We must not allow in Karnataka what happened in Bihar and West Bengal during the SIR process. All secular parties should unite and form voter protection committees in every ward of every gram panchayat," he said.
Sridhar said the coalition had completed awareness marches along five routes across the state before converging at the convention in Bengaluru. He noted that the Election Commission is scheduled to begin the SIR process in Karnataka from June 30, with booth-level officers (BLOs) expected to conduct door-to-door verification.
"We are fighting this issue from different platforms, but the Election Commission has not answered any of our questions and continues with its exercise," he alleged.
Calling for sustained mobilisation, Sridhar said the struggle should continue until it is ensured that no voter is left out of the electoral rolls. He urged citizens to form and register voter protection committees before July 15.
Referring to developments in West Bengal, he alleged that a software system called "Logical Discrepancy" had been used during electoral roll revision, resulting in the exclusion of 93 lakh people from the electoral process. He demanded that such software should not be used in Karnataka and urged the Election Commission to provide voter roll draft copies in a computer-readable format to enable public scrutiny.
Sridhar also called for the formation of a state-level monitoring committee comprising experts, officials and representatives of civil society. He warned that if the Election Commission failed to clarify its stand on the coalition's demands before June 30, protests would be intensified.
"If the Commission does not respond, we will lay siege to district election offices across Karnataka. The state government must take firm steps to defeat this SIR conspiracy. If it fails to act, Karnataka, which has stood as a challenge to anti-Constitutional forces, could face a serious threat," he said.
KPCC president B K Hariprasad, who addressed the gathering, said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had already directed officials to facilitate residential verification and issuance of entitlement documents through gram sabhas.
"The Congress stands with the anti-SIR movement. I will discuss the resolutions passed at this convention with Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar," he said.
Hariprasad said that ordinary citizens do not engage in forgery or falsehoods. "Those who do such things belong to the BJP and RSS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a fake degree, yet people are being asked to produce documents for SIR," he claimed.
The convention also adopted a series of demands to the state government, including conducting special gram sabhas and ward meetings on SIR, identifying all eligible voters in the 2025 electoral roll, issuing voter guarantee smart cards containing necessary documents, granting special powers to officials to help citizens obtain the 11 documents required under SIR, and establishing voter assistance centres to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral rolls.
Former minister B T Lalitha Naik, farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra, Archbishop Rev. Peter Machado, CITU general secretary S Varalakshmi, Dalit movement leaders Gurupasad Keragodu and N Venkatesh, actor B Suresh and several other activists and public representatives participated in the convention.
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