SIR A Scam Being Conducted Using AI, Alleges Mamata

Bankura: Claiming that the SIR was a huge "scam" being conducted with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her TMC will gherao the Election Commission's office in Delhi if the name of a single legitimate voter is deleted from the rolls. Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Banerjee said people of the state were being "tortured" in the name of SIR.

"Around 60 people have died due to SIR. Elderly people are being summoned for document verification hearings," he claimed. "If even a single legitimate voter's name is deleted, the TMC will gherao the office of the Election Commission in Delhi," she added.

Banerjee said the people of the state will not tolerate such "harassment". "People will not allow the BJP to come to power in West Bengal," she said.

"Whenever elections come, they promise to build a 'sonar Bangla', but in reality, people who speak Bengali are beaten up in states where the BJP rules," she claimed.