Sip, Smile, Repeat: Why Araku Coffee Is Winning Hearts Across Andhra Pradesh And Beyond

Visakhapatnam: If you are one of those for whom coffee is a cup of joy in a world of chaos, you are certainly the one to find peace in every sip of Araku coffee. The variety that has carved out a distinctive identity of its own, Araku has been winning admirers not just in Andhra Pradesh but across the oceans. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been one of its admirers who frequently showcases the variety at international platforms, proudly highlighting its unique flavour.

No wonder, from global conferences to official meets, the Andhra Pradesh government has been setting up stalls to let visitors experience the aroma and taste of this organically grown coffee from the Eastern Ghats.

Interestingly, Araku coffee found wide acceptance outside Visakhapatnam first, much before within the district. However, over time, local residents developed a strong taste for it which is evident from the increasing number of coffee outlets across the city. As per official estimates, nearly 10,000 people consume Araku coffee every day across the state.

Cultivated organically in the hilly regions of Araku and Paderu, the coffee is organically grown. Neither chemical fertilisers are used nor pesticides. The unique soil composition and climatic conditions of these regions help build the distinct aroma the Araku coffee is known for. Experts say, the variety cannot be grown in other areas since the factors conducive for Araku are available only at a few places.

Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) officials also point out that the coffee is not only flavourful but beneficial for health.