Sip, Smile, Repeat: Why Araku Coffee Is Winning Hearts Across Andhra Pradesh And Beyond
Grown organically in the Eastern Ghats and promoted on global platforms, Araku coffee has emerged as one of Andhra Pradesh’s most celebrated brands.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: If you are one of those for whom coffee is a cup of joy in a world of chaos, you are certainly the one to find peace in every sip of Araku coffee. The variety that has carved out a distinctive identity of its own, Araku has been winning admirers not just in Andhra Pradesh but across the oceans. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been one of its admirers who frequently showcases the variety at international platforms, proudly highlighting its unique flavour.
No wonder, from global conferences to official meets, the Andhra Pradesh government has been setting up stalls to let visitors experience the aroma and taste of this organically grown coffee from the Eastern Ghats.
Interestingly, Araku coffee found wide acceptance outside Visakhapatnam first, much before within the district. However, over time, local residents developed a strong taste for it which is evident from the increasing number of coffee outlets across the city. As per official estimates, nearly 10,000 people consume Araku coffee every day across the state.
Cultivated organically in the hilly regions of Araku and Paderu, the coffee is organically grown. Neither chemical fertilisers are used nor pesticides. The unique soil composition and climatic conditions of these regions help build the distinct aroma the Araku coffee is known for. Experts say, the variety cannot be grown in other areas since the factors conducive for Araku are available only at a few places.
Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) officials also point out that the coffee is not only flavourful but beneficial for health.
At present, there are 96 Araku coffee outlets across Andhra Pradesh, including 15 in Visakhapatnam. While four of these outlets - at Siripuram, the Visakhapatnam airport, the GCC head office, and Ushodaya Junction - are directly operated by the GCC, the remaining are run under the franchise model.
Though filter coffee remains the preferred choice in most houses, instant coffee dominates outlets and commercial establishments. Officials say, the GCC head office outlet records monthly sales of up to Rs 10 lakh, while the Ushodaya Junction outlet earns around Rs 3 lakh. Sales at Siripuram and the airport outlets sell upto Rs 4 lakh each per month, indicating that the demand in high-footfall areas is high.
Farmers in the Araku region cultivate two main varieties of coffee - Arabica Parchment and Arabica Cherry. The GCC procures Arabica Parchment at Rs 450 per kilogram and Arabica Cherry at Rs 270 per kilogram. What is important is the payment is credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours, which ensures financial security and transparency.
After procurement, the coffee is distributed in markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. According to GCC officials, Araku coffee fetches price of up to Rs 700 per kilogram in these markets, which indicates that Araku is being considered as a premium, sustainably produced coffee.
