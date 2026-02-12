ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed Over Alleged Sorcery Suspicion At Village In Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

Singrauli: Two persons were hacked to death allegedly over suspicion of practising sorcery at Lohara village under Kundwar police station of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district.

Police said an axe and several coconuts were found at the spot where the bodies of Phool Kumari Singh (50) and Kemala Singh (65) were found. According to police, prima facie, the incident seems to be a murder due to suspicion of practising witchcraft. Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth, Chhatrapati Singh for the murder. Police said Singh is being questioned along with a few locals to ascertain whether the deceased had any previous enmity with him.

SDPO Jivan Gayatri Tiwari said the incident occurred on Wednesday night. "Prima facie, it appears that the two men were murdered due to suspicion of witchcraft. A panchnama was conducted and the bodies sent for postmortem. The case will be investigated from all angles including witchcraft". He said worship-related items found near the bodies have been seized for examination as part of the investigation.