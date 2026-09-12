Singhali Underground Mine Becomes First To Adopt Environment Friendly Paste-fill Technology
The technology eliminates the risk of land subsidence while preventing damage to roads and farmland above the mine
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Korba: Singhali underground coal mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Korba has become the first coal mine in the country to adopt paste-fill technology, and production is expected to commence in February 2027. This technology that is known to cause minimal environmental damage has been in use in countries like Australia and China.
"This is the most advanced mining technique being used by SECL. The biggest advantage of this technology is that it can help extract even the coal remains. It is the least polluting, eco-friendly technology," said SECL spokesperson Sanish Chandra.
In this technology, after coal is extracted from underground mines, the voids within the mine are filled with a specially formulated paste. This paste is a mixture of fly ash and crushed stone from opencast mines, cement, water, and binding chemicals. When this paste dries and hardens within the mine, it forms a strong pillar preventing the upper surface from collapsing and maintaining the mine's stability.
This eliminates the risk of land subsidence while preventing damage to roads and farmland above the mine. Fly ash helps reduce pollution. By filling voids created within the mine during coal mining, there is no need to leave coal columns. This allows coal to be extracted from areas previously abandoned for safety reasons. Surface land acquisition is also eliminated.
Officials claim this technology is particularly useful in mines located near densely populated areas, roads, farms and power lines. SECL is the first public sector undertaking in India to adopt this technology. Work has already begun at the Singhali underground mine.
Recently, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of SECL's Director of Technology, RC Mahapatra, Regional General Manager Rajesh Kumar Gupta, and TMC Mineral Resources Private Limited’s Managing Director Atul Dwivedi.
The Singhali underground mine has estimated reserves of approximately 8.4 million tonnes of G-7 grade non-coking coal, which is considered to be of very high quality.
Officials say that the paste-fill technique at the mine will promote environmental protection. Coal India Limited has several such closed underground mines across the country. If the paste field technology is successful at the Singhali underground mine, it will pave the way for the extraction of 2000 million tonnes of coal reserves present in underground mines across the country.
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