ETV Bharat / state

Singhali Underground Mine Becomes First To Adopt Environment Friendly Paste-fill Technology

Korba: Singhali underground coal mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Korba has become the first coal mine in the country to adopt paste-fill technology, and production is expected to commence in February 2027. This technology that is known to cause minimal environmental damage has been in use in countries like Australia and China.

"This is the most advanced mining technique being used by SECL. The biggest advantage of this technology is that it can help extract even the coal remains. It is the least polluting, eco-friendly technology," said SECL spokesperson Sanish Chandra.

In this technology, after coal is extracted from underground mines, the voids within the mine are filled with a specially formulated paste. This paste is a mixture of fly ash and crushed stone from opencast mines, cement, water, and binding chemicals. When this paste dries and hardens within the mine, it forms a strong pillar preventing the upper surface from collapsing and maintaining the mine's stability.

This eliminates the risk of land subsidence while preventing damage to roads and farmland above the mine. Fly ash helps reduce pollution. By filling voids created within the mine during coal mining, there is no need to leave coal columns. This allows coal to be extracted from areas previously abandoned for safety reasons. Surface land acquisition is also eliminated.