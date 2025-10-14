ETV Bharat / state

Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP, Likely To Contest From Alinagar In Bihar Polls

Maithili Thakur. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Ending days of speculation, renowned folk music icon Maithili Thakur, who has millions of fans across Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. The membership event, which took place on Tuesday in Patna, was anchored by BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal. The singer's joining of the BJP is seen as a well-calculated strategy of the saffron party to rope in a cultural icon who has a significant influence over a particular age group, just before the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Soon after joining BJP, Thakur said she is very impressed with the PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "Drawing inspiration from them, I am here to support them...I do not believe that joining a political party makes you a politician; I am here to serve society and take their ideology to each and every person...I am the daughter of Mithila, my soul resides in Mithila...Party will know what they have in mind for me; I am here just to support them. I will do whatever the party orders."