Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP, Likely To Contest From Alinagar In Bihar Polls
Born into a family that left Bihar during the turbulent 1990s, Maithili’s return to the state would carry symbolic weight.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST
Patna: Ending days of speculation, renowned folk music icon Maithili Thakur, who has millions of fans across Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.
The membership event, which took place on Tuesday in Patna, was anchored by BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal. The singer's joining of the BJP is seen as a well-calculated strategy of the saffron party to rope in a cultural icon who has a significant influence over a particular age group, just before the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.
#WATCH| #BiharElection2025 से पहले लोक और भक्ति गायिका मैथिली ठाकुर बिहार के पटना में राज्य भाजपा प्रमुख दिलीप जायसवाल की उपस्थिति में भाजपा में शामिल हुईं। pic.twitter.com/fyOHT9WhXM— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 14, 2025
Soon after joining BJP, Thakur said she is very impressed with the PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "Drawing inspiration from them, I am here to support them...I do not believe that joining a political party makes you a politician; I am here to serve society and take their ideology to each and every person...I am the daughter of Mithila, my soul resides in Mithila...Party will know what they have in mind for me; I am here just to support them. I will do whatever the party orders."
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: After joining BJP, folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur says, " i am very impressed with the pm and bihar cm nitish kumar. drawing inspiration from them, i am here to support them...i do not believe that joining a political party makes you a… pic.twitter.com/wHXVnmQZau— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025
Speculation around Alinagar, the probable battleground
According to party insiders, Maithili Thakur is expected to contest the Bihar Assembly elections from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga. Maithili was born into a family that left Bihar during the turbulent 1990s,her return to the state carries a symbolic weight.
Although the BJP has already released a list of 71 candidates, Alinagar has been left vacant in this list, raising further speculation about her candidacy. The Alinagar seat, which has witnessed a series of political upheavals, could become the focal point of this election.
However, an official announcement will be made only after the candidate list is released. The BJP has released its list, which includes Vinod Narayan from Benipatti in Madhubani. It was previously speculated that Maithili Thakur would contest from Benipatti.
VIP's Mishri Lal Yadav became the MLA from the Alinagar seat in 2020. However, he later joined the BJP. The politician, who served a sentence, also lost party membership. Although Yadav later regained his membership, he distanced himself from the party. Meanwhile, Mishri was also seen around Rabri Devi's residence.
Meanwhile, the trend of defections continues in Bihar. Bharat Bind, former RJD MLA from Bhabua, has also joined the BJP.
