SCCL's Battery Energy Storage System Helps Company Cut Down On Electricity Expenses
The SCCL management initiated the Battery Energy Storage System project in Mandamarri last year at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Mandamarri: A futuristic initiative undertaken by Singareni Collieries Company Limited, with focus on efficient resource utilization, is producing remarkable results in the Mandamarri region of Telangana.
The company’s experimental Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project has been a major success and has helped save substantial electricity costs within a short span of time.
As part of its renewable energy expansion, SCCL has established solar power plants with a combined generation capacity of 245 megawatts across 980 acres of land. The solar facilities have been successfully integrated into the power grid. In addition, the government has also developed a 28-megawatt solar power plant over 180 acres of SCCL-owned land near Mandamarri.
The electricity generated from the solar plants is being supplied to coal mines and operational divisions in the Mandamarri, Srirampur, and Bellampalli areas during daytime hours, from 7 am to 6 pm. However, since solar power generation is unavailable during night, the company previously had to purchase additional electricity from DISCOMs, leading to heavy expenditure.
To address the challenge, the SCCL management initiated the Battery Energy Storage System project in Mandamarri last year at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. The project, taken up on an experimental basis, was completed in December and became operational in January this year.
As part of the system, surplus solar energy generated during the day is stored in the BESS facility and later transmitted through power lines to the Singareni 132 kV substation during night hours. From there, electricity is distributed to mines and departments according to operational requirements.
Officials said the system has been successfully saving nearly one megawatt of electricity daily. Over the last four months alone, about 3,35,485 electricity units were effectively utilized through the storage system, resulting in savings exceeding Rs 25.66 lakhs.
Company officials said the achievement demonstrates how renewable energy and advanced storage technologies can significantly reduce operational costs while promoting sustainable energy practices.