ETV Bharat / state

SCCL's Battery Energy Storage System Helps Company Cut Down On Electricity Expenses

Mandamarri: A futuristic initiative undertaken by Singareni Collieries Company Limited, with focus on efficient resource utilization, is producing remarkable results in the Mandamarri region of Telangana.

The company’s experimental Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project has been a major success and has helped save substantial electricity costs within a short span of time.

As part of its renewable energy expansion, SCCL has established solar power plants with a combined generation capacity of 245 megawatts across 980 acres of land. The solar facilities have been successfully integrated into the power grid. In addition, the government has also developed a 28-megawatt solar power plant over 180 acres of SCCL-owned land near Mandamarri.

The electricity generated from the solar plants is being supplied to coal mines and operational divisions in the Mandamarri, Srirampur, and Bellampalli areas during daytime hours, from 7 am to 6 pm. However, since solar power generation is unavailable during night, the company previously had to purchase additional electricity from DISCOMs, leading to heavy expenditure.