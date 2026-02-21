Singaporean Tourist Bitten By Stray Dog In Rajasthan's Udaipur; Lodges Complaint
Sundar Pandey Martin said was on a morning walk outside Brahma Niwas in Ambavgarh, near Lake Pichola when a stray dog attacked him.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Udaipur: The attack of stray dogs on a Singaporean tourist in Rajasthan's Udaipur has highlighted the persistent canine terror in the city and raised questions on the working of the local municipal authorities.
Narrating the ordeal himself, Singaporean tourist Sundar Pandey Martin said that he was on a morning walk outside Brahma Niwas in Ambavgarh, near Lake Pichola when a stray dog attacked him at around 7 a.m. on Thursday and bit him on his left leg, leaving him bleeding.
Sunder said that with the help of people present at the scene, he was immediately rushed to the hospital. He received first aid, including an anti-rabies vaccine, dressings, and medications. Following the incident, Martin released a video statement saying that the attack disrupted his trip and left him feeling mentally distressed. His representative, Jane E. Tan, has filed a formal complaint against the administration. The victim has also filed a complaint with the Embassy regarding this matter.
The complaint states that similar incidents have occurred in Ambavgarh and the lakeside areas before, but no effective steps have been taken to prevent them. The foreigner has described this as a serious issue concerning tourist safety. It is understood that the same day, a man named Anshuman Chatterjee was bitten by a street dog in the Shastri Circle area of the city.
The incidents highlight a growing problem of street dogs in the city.
Major Dog Bite Incidents In Udaipur
- On October 17, 2025, a 6-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in Mali Ka Bas village, under the Govindgarh police station area of Alwar district, grievously injuring him. The child required a total of 14 stitches on his face and leg.
- On September 11, 2025, a stray dog attacked four people within a radius of approximately one kilometer in the Nayagaon subdivision area of Udaipur district. The dog also injured a three-year-old child, severely biting the child's lip.
- On July 22, 2025, stray dogs caused widespread panic in Didwana town. They bit approximately 24 people from evening until late at night. The victims were treated at the Government District Hospital, including women, children, and the elderly.
- Due to the high number of dog bites, the district hospital's stock of anti-rabies injections was exhausted. The injured were administered injections from outside stock.
- On July 15, 2025, in Sivlana village in the Kaman area of Deeg district, six dogs simultaneously attacked a seven-year-old girl, Naida. Hearing the girl's screams, two young men passing by showed courage and rescued her from the dogs. This averted a major tragedy. The girl suffered deep wounds to her neck and body.
- On May 28, 2025, stray dogs created panic in Jhalawar district's Jhalrapatan town, injuring approximately 12 people. The victims included two children and an elderly man who were out performing their daily chores. All the injured were taken to Jhalrapatan's satellite hospital, where they were discharged after first aid.
