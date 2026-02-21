ETV Bharat / state

Singaporean Tourist Bitten By Stray Dog In Rajasthan's Udaipur; Lodges Complaint

Udaipur: The attack of stray dogs on a Singaporean tourist in Rajasthan's Udaipur has highlighted the persistent canine terror in the city and raised questions on the working of the local municipal authorities.

Narrating the ordeal himself, Singaporean tourist Sundar Pandey Martin said that he was on a morning walk outside Brahma Niwas in Ambavgarh, near Lake Pichola when a stray dog attacked him at around 7 a.m. on Thursday and bit him on his left leg, leaving him bleeding.

Sunder said that with the help of people present at the scene, he was immediately rushed to the hospital. He received first aid, including an anti-rabies vaccine, dressings, and medications. Following the incident, Martin released a video statement saying that the attack disrupted his trip and left him feeling mentally distressed. His representative, Jane E. Tan, has filed a formal complaint against the administration. The victim has also filed a complaint with the Embassy regarding this matter.