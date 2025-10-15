Singapore To Provide All Information Related To Zubeen Garg’s Death To Assam Government
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met acting High Commissioner of Singapore, Alice Cheng in the national capital.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 10:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has assured the Assam government on Wednesday of extending all possible help in the investigation into the death of heartthrob Zubeen Garg.
The assurance was made by the acting High Commissioner of Singapore, Alice Cheng, when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met her in New Delhi.
“I met the Singapore High Commissioner and requested her to provide us all information related to the investigation that is taking place in Singapore over Zubeen Garg’s death, as this information will help in our own investigation,” said Sarma after the meeting.
It is worth mentioning that singer Zubeen Garg died due to “drowning” during a Yacht party in Singapore last month. Following Garg’s death, people across Assam have been demanding an investigation, suspecting a conspiracy over his death.’
The authorities in Singapore have also been investigating the death of Zubeen Garg.
Chief Minister Sarma, who landed in the national capital this morning, also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and appealed to him to request authorities in Singapore to provide all information related to the investigation of Zubeen Garg’s death to the Indian government, as well as the Assam government.
“I appealed to the External Affairs Minister to request authorities in Singapore to provide all information related to the investigation of Zubeen Garg’s death to the Indian government and Assam government,” said Sarma.
The chief minister said that a team of Assam police will soon visit Singapore. “The Ministry of External Affairs has informed the authorities in Singapore that two Assam police officials would like to visit Singapore for investigation purposes. The moment we receive a green signal from authorities in Singapore, we will send our team,” Sarma informed.
Referring to the violence that took place in front of the Baksa district jail, Sarma said, “This is an unfortunate incident. What has happened in front of the Baksha district jail is really condemnable.”
An agitated mob pelted stones at the security personnel guarding Baksa jail. They have been demanding punishment for the accused for their alleged involvement in the death of Garg. A district court in Guwahati has sent all five accused, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sarma, Sandipan Garg and two security personnel of Zubeen Garg to Baksha jail with a 14-day judicial remand.
Sarma alleged that a section of people in Assam has been trying to create chaos in the state.
“Every alternate day, those people were trying to instigate people through social media. With an aim to fulfil their own motive, a section of people in the state are trying to create chaos and spoil the atmosphere of development that has been witnessed in Assam in the last five years,” Sarma said.
The Chief Minister said that a section of people, including the Congress party, are trying to get political mileage from Zubeen’s death.
“If there were no election in 2026, nobody would have bothered to do anything. This has now become an election issue. A section of people has been trying to create chaos in the state ahead of the next year's assembly election. Those people have been trying to create a Nepal-like situation in Assam,” Sarma said.
The Chief Minister Sarma also met Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.
Also Read
Five Accused In Zubeen Garg Death Case Remanded To Judicial Custody
Zubeen Garg Death Case: SIT Interrogates Three Overseas Assamese Nationals