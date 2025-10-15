ETV Bharat / state

Singapore To Provide All Information Related To Zubeen Garg’s Death To Assam Government

New Delhi: The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has assured the Assam government on Wednesday of extending all possible help in the investigation into the death of heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

The assurance was made by the acting High Commissioner of Singapore, Alice Cheng, when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met her in New Delhi.

“I met the Singapore High Commissioner and requested her to provide us all information related to the investigation that is taking place in Singapore over Zubeen Garg’s death, as this information will help in our own investigation,” said Sarma after the meeting.

It is worth mentioning that singer Zubeen Garg died due to “drowning” during a Yacht party in Singapore last month. Following Garg’s death, people across Assam have been demanding an investigation, suspecting a conspiracy over his death.’

Himanta Biswa Sharma in the meeting with Singapore High Commissioner and others. (ETV Bharat)

The authorities in Singapore have also been investigating the death of Zubeen Garg.

Chief Minister Sarma, who landed in the national capital this morning, also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and appealed to him to request authorities in Singapore to provide all information related to the investigation of Zubeen Garg’s death to the Indian government, as well as the Assam government.

“I appealed to the External Affairs Minister to request authorities in Singapore to provide all information related to the investigation of Zubeen Garg’s death to the Indian government and Assam government,” said Sarma.

The chief minister said that a team of Assam police will soon visit Singapore. “The Ministry of External Affairs has informed the authorities in Singapore that two Assam police officials would like to visit Singapore for investigation purposes. The moment we receive a green signal from authorities in Singapore, we will send our team,” Sarma informed.