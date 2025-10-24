ETV Bharat / state

Singapore Police To Provide Crucial Evidence In Zubeen Garg Case In 10 Days: SIT Chief

Guwahati: Singapore Police Force (SPF) is likely to provide crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and statements of eye witnesses, related to the death of Zubeen Garg within the next 10 days, a senior official said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said the Assam Police has requested their counterparts in the Southeast Asian nation to provide all relevant information to complete the ongoing investigation in a timely manner.

Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, who had gone to Singapore four days ago to probe the unnatural death of the singer, returned on Thursday. Gupta is heading the SIT, while Goel is a member of the nine-member group formed to probe the case.

"We met the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore and discussed all legal assistance required. We also had a discussion with a five-member high-level delegation of SPF, and it was a very fruitful meeting," Gupta told reporters here.

The two police forces deliberated on the investigation being carried out in the two countries and exchanged information related to the case, he added.

"We sought the statement of the yacht pilot and one member of Assam Association Singapore. As they are citizens of Singapore, it will have to be done through a legal process. They have assured us to provide us with the statements in the next 10 days," Gupta said.

The Assam Police team also sought the CCTV footage of the hotel and other places visited by Garg, and the SPF will try to provide the same within the next 10 days, he added.

"We emphasised that we need assistance from them to complete the investigation in a timely manner. The way SPF is looking to complete the probe in 90 days, we will also have to submit the chargesheet within three months. They have assured us of all help," Gupta said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

"We could visit the place of occurrence and even the locations Zubeen Garg had visited during his stay in Singapore. We also visited the yacht, which was hired by the Assam Association Singapore. International cooperation usually takes a long time, but in this case, we are getting quick assistance," Gupta said.

He said the report of the first autopsy, conducted immediately after Garg's death, was handed over to Assam Police team through the Indian High Commission.