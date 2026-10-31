ETV Bharat / state

Samastipur Sindoor Case: Man Arrested For Forcibly Applying Vermilion To Married Woman

Kundan Kumar, 25, from Khodavandpur in Begusarai district was arrested on Friday for forcibly applying sindoor on married woman in public on Monday in Khanpur police station area. ( ETV Bharat )

Samastipur: A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Bihar’s Samastipur district after allegedly forcibly applying vermilion (sindoor) to a married woman in public. A video purportedly showing the incident, which took place in the Khanpur police station area, has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a young man applying sindoor to the woman in the presence of a crowd. Several people can be seen watching and reacting to the incident. The circumstances leading to the incident and the events captured in the video are being investigated.

Samastipur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the 38-year-old woman lodged a written complaint at Khanpur police station on Monday (October 28). Based on her complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against five named accused.

A video grab shows a 25-year-old man after he forcibly applied sindoor to a 38-year-old married woman in the presence of a crowd in the Khanpur police station area on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

The police subsequently launched a search operation and arrested the alleged main accused, Kundan Kumar (25), son of Dinesh Mahto, from Khodavandpur in Begusarai district on the night before the statement was issued. He was brought to Khanpur police station for questioning, the DSP said.

Police Probe Relationship Between The Two

According to the DSP, the woman is married and has a son. The investigation has also indicated that she and Kundan Kumar had known each other for several years and were in contact.