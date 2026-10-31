Samastipur Sindoor Case: Man Arrested For Forcibly Applying Vermilion To Married Woman
Video of the incident in Bihar’s Khanpur goes viral; police register case against five named accused and probe the role of others present
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Samastipur: A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Bihar’s Samastipur district after allegedly forcibly applying vermilion (sindoor) to a married woman in public. A video purportedly showing the incident, which took place in the Khanpur police station area, has gone viral on social media.
The footage shows a young man applying sindoor to the woman in the presence of a crowd. Several people can be seen watching and reacting to the incident. The circumstances leading to the incident and the events captured in the video are being investigated.
Samastipur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the 38-year-old woman lodged a written complaint at Khanpur police station on Monday (October 28). Based on her complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against five named accused.
The police subsequently launched a search operation and arrested the alleged main accused, Kundan Kumar (25), son of Dinesh Mahto, from Khodavandpur in Begusarai district on the night before the statement was issued. He was brought to Khanpur police station for questioning, the DSP said.
Police Probe Relationship Between The Two
According to the DSP, the woman is married and has a son. The investigation has also indicated that she and Kundan Kumar had known each other for several years and were in contact.
Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and what led to the alleged forced application of sindoor. The role of the four other accused, who are yet to be apprehended, is also under investigation.
“The role of the other absconding accused, as well as that of those who circulated the video on social media, is being investigated. Strict legal action will be taken against all those found responsible based on the findings of the investigation,” Sanjay Kumar said.
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