Sindhudurg Launches Bold Anti-Caste Crusade, Renaming Caste-Based Settlements, Roads

Settlements will no longer bear names like Harijanwadi, Jadhavwadi, Charmkarwadi and Bauddhawadi in both the urban and rural areas. ( ETV Bharat )

Sindhudurg: Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra has made a new beginning against caste glorification. A total of 192 caste-based settlements and 25 caste-based roads in rural areas have been renamed after great personalities. It is the first district in the state to undertake this progressive initiative.

Sources say that this has been an exercise that was initiated at the government level and its implementation began from the Gram Sabhas that passed resolutions to change the names.

A proposal in this regard was received from the Group Development Officer addressed to the Chief Executive Officer. The District Collector has been given the authority to change the caste-based names with new ones.

It is learnt that roads and settlements will no longer bear names like Harijanwadi, Jadhavwadi, Charmkarwadi and Bauddhawadi in both the urban and rural areas.

The state government had mandated a few days ago that all the villages, localities, roads and housing colonies that bear any reference to castes or specific communities must be renamed after personalities connected with democratic values. The Rural Development Department in the state had issued government resolution (GR) in this regard last Thursday.

The issue had been coming up for discussion at various forums including the state legislature on various occasions.