Simple Yet Elegant: Odisha's Raghunath Sahu's Realistic Paintings Resonate With Life And Emotions

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: Art can create illusion and Raghunath Sahu's paintings do just that. At first glance, Sahu's paintings resemble perfect photographs shot by a professional. But they are the creations of nimble fingers and unparalleled talent.

Sahu (48), a resident of Bhubaneswar takes inspiration from life and nature to create masterpieces that can trick even an expert. His art symbolises simplicity and life. Born in Unit-VIII of the city, Raghunath's father Bhikari Charan Sahu was a government employee and his mother Muktamanjari Devi, a housewife.

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)

After completing his matriculation from Government Boys High School, Unit-VIII, he pursued his graduation at the BK Arts College. A keen artist, Raghunath took to colours as a child and it was Muktamanjari who inspired him to pursue the talent which has now made him renowned not only in Odisha but across the globe.

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Raghunath started watercolour art in 2010 and has painted over 1,000 creations, most of which look like snaps. "My parents, especially my mother inspired and helped me a lot in pursuing art as a profession," he said.

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Raghunath said watercolour painting is yet to take wings in India but is quite popular abroad. "Since I liked this type of painting, I thought of turning it into a hobby and profession. I gradually achieved success. After completing my studies from BK college, I also painted in oil and acrylic. But I didn't like that medium much. Later, I took up watercolor," he said.