Simple Yet Elegant: Odisha's Raghunath Sahu's Realistic Paintings Resonate With Life And Emotions

Sahu has painted over 1,000 masterpieces in the last 15 years and most of them look real enough to trick the human eye.

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST

Updated : October 26, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: Art can create illusion and Raghunath Sahu's paintings do just that. At first glance, Sahu's paintings resemble perfect photographs shot by a professional. But they are the creations of nimble fingers and unparalleled talent.

Sahu (48), a resident of Bhubaneswar takes inspiration from life and nature to create masterpieces that can trick even an expert. His art symbolises simplicity and life. Born in Unit-VIII of the city, Raghunath's father Bhikari Charan Sahu was a government employee and his mother Muktamanjari Devi, a housewife.

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)

After completing his matriculation from Government Boys High School, Unit-VIII, he pursued his graduation at the BK Arts College. A keen artist, Raghunath took to colours as a child and it was Muktamanjari who inspired him to pursue the talent which has now made him renowned not only in Odisha but across the globe.

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Raghunath started watercolour art in 2010 and has painted over 1,000 creations, most of which look like snaps. "My parents, especially my mother inspired and helped me a lot in pursuing art as a profession," he said.

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Raghunath said watercolour painting is yet to take wings in India but is quite popular abroad. "Since I liked this type of painting, I thought of turning it into a hobby and profession. I gradually achieved success. After completing my studies from BK college, I also painted in oil and acrylic. But I didn't like that medium much. Later, I took up watercolor," he said.

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Raghunath has turned painting into a profession. "It takes a long time to complete a painting. There are very few people who can do realist paintings in watercolour. It is very difficult," he said.

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Raghunath's artwork is displayed in numerous galleries across the country and abroad. A calendar of his artwork collection was published by Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA).

A painting by Raghunath Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Many of Raghunath's artworks are stored at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad Krishna Art Gallery, New Delhi, Bharat Bhavan Bhopal, Art Gallery Rajasthan and former Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik's residence in Bhubaneswar.

Raghunath Sahu with his wife (ETV Bharat)

Despite his achievements, Raghunath rues that his art form has little recognition in Odisha. "People do not know or recognize painters here. No school or college or government building has been built in the name of good painters and it is a matter of regret," he said.

Raghunath Sahu's achievements

1997: Dr MD Tali Memorial Award

1998: Nature & Wildlife Conservation Award

1999: BK College Annual Award

1998: National Youth Festival Awards (gold medal)

2013: 'Chinta o Chetana' National Award

2013: International Awards for Original Art

Last Updated : October 26, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST

