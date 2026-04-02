ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Cyber Police Busts Racket Smuggling SIM Cards To Cambodia, Kingpin Among 5 Arrested

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, a gang involved in the illegal supply of Indian SIM cards to cybercrime networks operating out of Cambodia has been busted in Telangana. Five persons have been arrested for the crime, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) officials said on Wednesday. The gang had allegedly smuggled over 600 SIM cards to foreign countries since 2023, they said.

According to TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, the prime accused, Rizwan (29), was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. The other accused, Syed Ashraf Ali (30), Syed Sohail (32) and Atiq Ahmed (28) were nabbed from Hyderabad, while Nune Ashok (29) was arrested from Hanamkonda in Telangana.

The racket was busted after Ashraf Ali, a resident of Chandrayangutta, was intercepted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on March 31. Security personnel found 198 SIM cards in his possession while he was preparing to board a flight to Cambodia. During interrogation, he confessed to transporting the SIM cards at the instructions of Rizwan.

Investigations revealed that Ashraf had first met Rizwan in Dubai in 2023, where he was lured with promises of hefty commission. He then began sourcing SIM cards through local agents operating Point of Sale centres, including Sohail, Atiq, and Ashok. These agents allegedly procured SIM cards using Aadhaar details and documents of unsuspecting individuals.