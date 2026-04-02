Telangana Cyber Police Busts Racket Smuggling SIM Cards To Cambodia, Kingpin Among 5 Arrested
A gang supplying SIM cards to Cambodia for carrying out cyber fraud was busted by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, a gang involved in the illegal supply of Indian SIM cards to cybercrime networks operating out of Cambodia has been busted in Telangana. Five persons have been arrested for the crime, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) officials said on Wednesday. The gang had allegedly smuggled over 600 SIM cards to foreign countries since 2023, they said.
According to TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, the prime accused, Rizwan (29), was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. The other accused, Syed Ashraf Ali (30), Syed Sohail (32) and Atiq Ahmed (28) were nabbed from Hyderabad, while Nune Ashok (29) was arrested from Hanamkonda in Telangana.
The racket was busted after Ashraf Ali, a resident of Chandrayangutta, was intercepted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on March 31. Security personnel found 198 SIM cards in his possession while he was preparing to board a flight to Cambodia. During interrogation, he confessed to transporting the SIM cards at the instructions of Rizwan.
Investigations revealed that Ashraf had first met Rizwan in Dubai in 2023, where he was lured with promises of hefty commission. He then began sourcing SIM cards through local agents operating Point of Sale centres, including Sohail, Atiq, and Ashok. These agents allegedly procured SIM cards using Aadhaar details and documents of unsuspecting individuals.
Police said the smuggled SIM cards were used by international cybercriminals for phishing, identity theft, impersonation and extortion. According to officials, the gang functioned by routing funds and communications through these SIMs, making detection difficult.
Another accused, Arvind Kumar alias Shahid, who acted as a courier in the network, is absconding. Efforts are on to track him and unravel the full extent of the racket, sources said.
Officials have warned people to be cautious while sharing personal documents, as misuse of identity details is increasingly becoming a key tool in cybercrime operations.
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