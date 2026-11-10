Silver Screen Mega Hit ‘Ramayana’ Has An Assam Connection
The big-budget film has contributions from bamboo and cane artists Joynal Abedin from Barpeta district and his associates, reports Bapkan Das
Published : November 10, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Barpeta: The recently released Bollywood movie 'Ramayana' has an Assam connection! The big-budget film that is receiving a tremendous response from moviegoers while breaking records at the Box Office, has contributions from Joynal Abedin from Barpeta district and his associates.
Joynal and his team created special armours worn by Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, as well as several other characters. They also manufactured props using bamboo, cane and other materials for the film.
Bamboo and cane craftsmanship dazzles on screen
Assam's traditional bamboo and cane craftsmanship has shone brightly in this movie that is getting rave reviews globally. The film’s costume designer, Ajay Kumar, and his team had contacted Joynal around three and a half years ago. With their collaboration, Joynal and the artisans of Assam prepared the foundational structure of the special costumes designed for the lead characters of Ram and Lakshman.
Joynal said that he secured this opportunity through direct communication with Ajay’s team. He was initially provided with the designs and measurement models. Following those guidelines, Joynal and his team began making the costume frameworks, especially the armour, using traditional bamboo and cane techniques.
"While only cane was used in the initial stage, plastic and rubber components were later integrated with the cane to make the armour more comfortable and convenient to wear, giving it a completely new form," Joynal said.
Blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques
He disclosed that the special armour was prepared by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques. They created around 35 different designs of bamboo and cane armour and accessories for the film. Sometimes, they had to deliver products on very short notice. Tasks that usually required 18 to 20 days to complete were finished within five to six days by multiple artisans working together. Around a dozen artisans were involved with Joynal in this project.
The members of the costume design team visited Barpeta several times to work closely alongside the local artisans. Joynal disclosed, "They took many pieces of armour one after the other. The designs kept changing every time. A member of their team came in person to supervise the work. They would sit with us and monitor the progress."
Art gets deserved dignity
He added, "It feels wonderful. We have received so much support. We have been granted the dignity our art deserves. Along with the armour, we also made footwear, bows and arrows, quivers and wrist bracelets here."
While Joynal has been associated with the bamboo and cane industry for nearly 35 years, this was his very first experience working with the film industry. He has been manufacturing various traditional and modern lifestyle products. Most recently, he dispatched the crafted items to Hyderabad for the film's production. The experience of being associated with a mega-budget film like Ramayana has thrilled him, his fellow artisans and his family.
He considers this recognition a massive opportunity to showcase Assam's traditional bamboo and cane craft on national and international platforms. Costume designer Ajay himself praised the craftsmanship of Assam and shared his wonderful experience.
Ramayana has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office within India while its worldwide collection has surpassed Rs 500 crore.
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