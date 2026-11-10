ETV Bharat / state

Silver Screen Mega Hit ‘Ramayana’ Has An Assam Connection

Barpeta: The recently released Bollywood movie 'Ramayana' has an Assam connection! The big-budget film that is receiving a tremendous response from moviegoers while breaking records at the Box Office, has contributions from Joynal Abedin from Barpeta district and his associates.

Joynal and his team created special armours worn by Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, as well as several other characters. They also manufactured props using bamboo, cane and other materials for the film.

Bamboo and cane craftsmanship dazzles on screen

Assam's traditional bamboo and cane craftsmanship has shone brightly in this movie that is getting rave reviews globally. The film’s costume designer, Ajay Kumar, and his team had contacted Joynal around three and a half years ago. With their collaboration, Joynal and the artisans of Assam prepared the foundational structure of the special costumes designed for the lead characters of Ram and Lakshman.

Assam Artists Created Props For The Film (ETV Bharat)

Joynal said that he secured this opportunity through direct communication with Ajay’s team. He was initially provided with the designs and measurement models. Following those guidelines, Joynal and his team began making the costume frameworks, especially the armour, using traditional bamboo and cane techniques.

"While only cane was used in the initial stage, plastic and rubber components were later integrated with the cane to make the armour more comfortable and convenient to wear, giving it a completely new form," Joynal said.

Blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques

He disclosed that the special armour was prepared by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques. They created around 35 different designs of bamboo and cane armour and accessories for the film. Sometimes, they had to deliver products on very short notice. Tasks that usually required 18 to 20 days to complete were finished within five to six days by multiple artisans working together. Around a dozen artisans were involved with Joynal in this project.