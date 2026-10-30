ETV Bharat / state

Silver Foil On Sweets: Questions Raised Over Purity And Safety During Festive Season

Jabalpur: Sweets are in high demand during the festive season, when markets offer a wide variety of confectionery. Expensive sweets are often decorated with shiny silver foil to make them more attractive. However, concerns have been raised about the purity of the foil and the possibility of other metals being used as substitutes.

Health experts say silver is not an essential nutrient for the human body and advise people to avoid excessive consumption of sweets coated with silver foil.

The practice of decorating sweets with silver foil has a long history in India. It is believed that during the medieval period, Mughal royal kitchens began using extremely thin layers of silver to enhance the appearance of sweets and other food items.

Silver foil is traditionally made by repeatedly hammering small pieces of silver until they form extremely thin sheets. Some parts of Uttar Pradesh have long been associated with the traditional production of silver foil. Machines are now also used in the manufacturing process.

According to Jabalpur Food Safety Officer Amit Gupta, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prescribed standards for silver foil used in food products.

“Silver used in edible foil must be 99.99% pure. It should not contain other metals such as aluminium, cadmium or nickel. Testing is necessary to establish whether the silver foil is genuine or fake,” Gupta said.

The increase in silver prices has also raised questions about the quality of foil used on sweets. With silver prices approaching Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram, checking the quality of the foil used on attractively packaged sweets sold at relatively low prices has become important.