Intricately Carved Silver Dandiyas Costing ₹2,500 to ₹9,000 A Pair Have Become A Rage In Nashik This Navratri
These dandiyas are silver sheets overlaid on a wooden core, which feature exquisite craftsmanship by local artisans.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Nashik: Silver dandiyas are now trending in Nashik. These are of varying sizes that are intricately carved which are in demand and all set to feature for the first time in Navratri Garba celebrations, this year.
Most youth, men and women, prepare weeks in advance with their daily outfits and colourful dandiyas to stand out from the crowd. They dance to the rhythm of wooden, colourful, or acrylic dandiyas.
92% silver dandiyas make waves
Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Nashik, where various local groups organise garba and dandiya events across the city. This year in Nashik, the bullion market is flooded with pure silver dandiyas that have garnered significant popularity among customers. This new 'silver trend' has captivated the young people dancing to the garba beats. Jewellers in Nashik have introduced 92 per cent pure silver dandiyas that are beautifully crafted by local artisans. They are of varying sizes, from young children to adults who can dance with them. These are a hot favourite, replacing the usual wooden or colourful sticks.
Nashik is renowned nationwide for the manufacture of pure silver vessels, and now this new trend has been born from the creativity of local artisans. More importantly, they are affordable, which has already made them popular.
Intricately carved silver dandiyas
These dandiyas are made from wood and have a thin 92 per cent silver sheet with carvings that are fixed on them. Consequently, the combination of the soaring Navratri spirit and these silver dandiyas promises to truly elevate the vibrancy of this year's celebrations. These carved silver dandiyas range between ₹2,500 and ₹9,000 a pair.
Local jewellery shops are already reaping profits as the demand has soared. "We are receiving a great response from the youth for these silver dandiyas, which seems to have caught their fancy. We have silver dandiyas available in various sizes, featuring attractive, intricate designs. These dandiyas are priced between ₹2,500 and ₹9,000," said Kaveri Baste, manager of a leading jewellery store.
Youth have begun visiting these jewellery stores and are purchasing these silver-crafted dandiyas. "We eagerly look forward to the Navratri festival every year. My friends and I usually get together to visit various local mandals, and we enjoy playing dandiya every night. This year, our joy has doubled after we have purchased these silver dandiyas. Some of us friends even saved money to purchase a pair each," said Mona Soni, a dandiya enthusiast.
She added that what she saw was even more attractive than the stories she had heard. "When we paid a visit to the local jewellery market today, we saw more variety of beautifully crafted silver dandiyas. I bought two pairs and am absolutely thrilled with my purchase."
What are these silver dandiyas?
A silver sheet is overlaid onto a wooden core, featuring exquisite craftsmanship. While silver is typically sold by weight in the market, these dandiyas are sold as a pair, and the cost is based on the length of the dandiyas. The specific length being 6, 9, and 12 inches a pair. Interestingly, these silver dandiyas are extremely light in weight.
Baste added, "These dandiyas are keepsake items. These youth can keep them even after the Navratri festival concludes. Or they can even keep them in the prayer room for worship purposes." Silver dandiyas are also proving to be an excellent option for a royal gift to be given to loved ones.
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