ETV Bharat / state

Intricately Carved Silver Dandiyas Costing ₹2,500 to ₹9,000 A Pair Have Become A Rage In Nashik This Navratri

A silver sheet is overlaid onto a wooden core, featuring exquisite craftsmanship dandiyas have become a rage in Nashik for this year's Navratri that cost between Rs 2500-9000 a pair ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: Silver dandiyas are now trending in Nashik. These are of varying sizes that are intricately carved which are in demand and all set to feature for the first time in Navratri Garba celebrations, this year.

Most youth, men and women, prepare weeks in advance with their daily outfits and colourful dandiyas to stand out from the crowd. They dance to the rhythm of wooden, colourful, or acrylic dandiyas.

92% silver dandiyas make waves Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Nashik, where various local groups organise garba and dandiya events across the city. This year in Nashik, the bullion market is flooded with pure silver dandiyas that have garnered significant popularity among customers. This new 'silver trend' has captivated the young people dancing to the garba beats. Jewellers in Nashik have introduced 92 per cent pure silver dandiyas that are beautifully crafted by local artisans. They are of varying sizes, from young children to adults who can dance with them. These are a hot favourite, replacing the usual wooden or colourful sticks. Nashik is renowned nationwide for the manufacture of pure silver vessels, and now this new trend has been born from the creativity of local artisans. More importantly, they are affordable, which has already made them popular. Intricately carved silver dandiyas These dandiyas are made from wood and have a thin 92 per cent silver sheet with carvings that are fixed on them. Consequently, the combination of the soaring Navratri spirit and these silver dandiyas promises to truly elevate the vibrancy of this year's celebrations. These carved silver dandiyas range between ₹2,500 and ₹9,000 a pair.