ETV Bharat / state

Siliguri On High Alert After Delhi Blast; Chicken's Neck Cordoned Off Under Tight Security

Siliguri: Following the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday, security has been beefed up in north Bengal especially in the Chicken's Neck corridor of Siliguri which is under a thick security cover. Searches were conducted at railway stations and bus stops on Tuesday as part of the security measures to prevent any untoward incident.

Siliguri has always been known as a soft target for criminals due to its Chicken's Neck, a narrow strip of land connecting mainland India with northeastern states. Darjeeling district has borders with neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan. It also has borders with Bihar, Sikkim and Assam. Any lapse in security enables criminals to easily enter Siliguri or North Bengal and escape to other states or countries and hide. After the blast in Delhi, door-to-door searches started across the city from Monday night. Strict surveillance has been increased at every border.

North Bengal IG Rajesh Kumar Yadav said that security has been beefed up in the border areas and every police station has been alerted. “BSF and SSB officers have been informed for border security. Naka searches have been started in every district."

According to Siliguri Police Commissionerate DCP Rakesh Singh, searches are being conducted in every hotel with residents also being questioned. “Surveillance has also been started at every bus stand and railway station. CISF officers have been informed to increase security at the airport as well. But there is no need to panic,” he added.