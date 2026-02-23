Siliguri Hoteliers Lift Ban On Bangladeshi Tourists Amid Diplomatic Changes
Greater Siliguri Hoteliers' Association said that the situation is gradually improving after the formation of a democratic government in Bangladesh.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Siliguri: The hotel owners in West Bengal’s Siliguri lifted the ‘ban’ on Bangladeshi nationals after nearly 13 months on Monday. Announcing their decision, the Greater Siliguri Hoteliers' Association said that the situation is gradually improving after the formation of a democratic government in Bangladesh.
Joint secretary of the organisation, Ujjwal Ghosh said, "We had earlier imposed a ban on Bangladeshi tourists after noticing anti-India feeling in Bangladesh which also saw an unrest earlier. However, with the formation of a government on February 17, hope has floated on the India-Bangladesh relations front once again. That is why we decided to lift the ban for Bangladeshi tourists. We will take bookings and provide services again. The district administration has also been informed about this."
According to Ghosh, Bangladesh is also giving a positive signal to India. He also said a letter has been given to the district magistrate of Darjeeling by his organisation, informing him about the decision.
He, however, said the hotel owners' association informed that if anti-India sentiment increases again in Bangladesh, his organisation will again impose the ban. From December 9, 2024, hoteliers stopped providing rooms and services to Bangladeshi tourists in all hotels in Siliguri. One month later, exemptions were made for Bangladeshi tourists coming on medical visas or student visas.
Later, as unrest increased again in Bangladesh, hotel owners completely closed doors on Bangladeshi tourists in December 2025. Hotel owners' association secretary, Sandip Kumar Da, said, "This decision has been taken through voting. Seventy-five per cent of the members voted in favour of lifting the ban, but if we see hatred against India again in the future, we’ll revoke the decision again. We have suffered a loss of more than Rs two crore in last few months. The country comes first. That is why, we are accepting this loss."
Incidentally, about 35 to 40 thousand tourists from Bangladesh come to India every month. People from the neighbouring country visit India mainly for medical and higher education purposes. There are about 270 hotels in Siliguri and more than 180 hotel owners are affiliated with the hoteliers’ body.