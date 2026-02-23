ETV Bharat / state

Siliguri Hoteliers Lift Ban On Bangladeshi Tourists Amid Diplomatic Changes

Siliguri: The hotel owners in West Bengal’s Siliguri lifted the ‘ban’ on Bangladeshi nationals after nearly 13 months on Monday. Announcing their decision, the Greater Siliguri Hoteliers' Association said that the situation is gradually improving after the formation of a democratic government in Bangladesh.

Joint secretary of the organisation, Ujjwal Ghosh said, "We had earlier imposed a ban on Bangladeshi tourists after noticing anti-India feeling in Bangladesh which also saw an unrest earlier. However, with the formation of a government on February 17, hope has floated on the India-Bangladesh relations front once again. That is why we decided to lift the ban for Bangladeshi tourists. We will take bookings and provide services again. The district administration has also been informed about this."

According to Ghosh, Bangladesh is also giving a positive signal to India. He also said a letter has been given to the district magistrate of Darjeeling by his organisation, informing him about the decision.