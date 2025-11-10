Siliguri Gets a Cricket Stadium Named After World Cup Hero Richa Ghosh
Richa, who played a pivotal role in India’s recent World Cup victory, was recognised for her 235 runs at an impressive strike rate of 133.52.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST
Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday named a cricket stadium in Siliguri after cricketer Richa Ghosh in a move that left the family members of the World Cup-winning Indian team emotional.
Richa's father, Manabendra Ghosh, looked particularly emotional after this announcement. A few days ago, Banerjee offered Richa a DSP job in the state police.
In addition, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced a financial reward of Rs 34 lakh and a gold-plated bat and ball to the golden girl.
Mamata earlier arrived in North Bengal on Monday. She held a review meeting with the administrative officers of eight districts of North Bengal at Uttarkanya, the North Bengal secretariat, on several issues, including the flood situation and housing.
After the meeting, she announced the construction of a state-of-the-art cricket stadium named after Richa Ghosh on 27 acres of land in Chandmani Tea Garden, close to Siliguri Police Commissionerate in Mallaguri area, adjacent to Siliguri.
Banerjee said, "Richa played very well in the World Cup. We just want to gift a stadium to cricket lovers in her name. She played exceptionally well at the age of just 22. Now, a cricket stadium named after Richa will be built. Land has also been identified for it."
Richa's father became emotional after this announcement by the Chief Minister. "I have no words to say. A long-standing dream is about to become a reality. This is a big debt not only for Richa, but also for the new generation who are playing and dreaming. I thank the Chief Minister, the state government and those who are associated with this work," Manabendra said.
This girl from Bengal played a big role in India's World Cup victory. In addition to scoring 235 runs with the bat, Richa took four catches and achieved one stumping success with her glove behind the wicket. Not only that, she achieved best strike-rate (133.52) with the bat.
Incidentally, there is a football field in Siliguri or Siliguri subdivision. Once, a cricket league was played in Kanchenjunga Stadium, but it was later closed for football.
As a result, in the absence of a cricket stadium, district-level games were sometimes played in the North Bengal University field and sometimes on mats at other places. There was a demand for a cricket stadium in Siliguri for a long time.
Read more