Siliguri Gets a Cricket Stadium Named After World Cup Hero Richa Ghosh

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday named a cricket stadium in Siliguri after cricketer Richa Ghosh in a move that left the family members of the World Cup-winning Indian team emotional.

Richa's father, Manabendra Ghosh, looked particularly emotional after this announcement. A few days ago, Banerjee offered Richa a DSP job in the state police.

In addition, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced a financial reward of Rs 34 lakh and a gold-plated bat and ball to the golden girl.

Mamata earlier arrived in North Bengal on Monday. She held a review meeting with the administrative officers of eight districts of North Bengal at Uttarkanya, the North Bengal secretariat, on several issues, including the flood situation and housing.

After the meeting, she announced the construction of a state-of-the-art cricket stadium named after Richa Ghosh on 27 acres of land in Chandmani Tea Garden, close to Siliguri Police Commissionerate in Mallaguri area, adjacent to Siliguri.