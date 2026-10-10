ETV Bharat / state

No Orders For Durga Idols From Disaster-Hit Nepal, Siliguri Artisans Stare At Huge Loss

Siliguri: The arrival of autumn marks a buzz in the Kumartuli (potters' colony) area of ​north Bengal's ​Siliguri, with artisans burning the midnight oil crafting idols from straw and clay. The bustle is driven not only by the demand from various pandals across North Bengal but also by orders from neighbouring Nepal.

However, this long-standing tradition has been disrupted this year due to the devastating natural disaster, crippling the country's transport network and economy. Now, the potters of Siliguri are hit by its domino effect.

From 20 Orders To Nil

In previous years, more than 20 Durga idols would typically cross the Indo-Nepal border at Panitanki. This year, however, not a single order has been received. The sudden stagnation of this major cross-border market has left the artisans dejected.

The Nepalese market plays a crucial role in the overall economy of the Kumartuli area. Alongside dhakis (traditional drummers), lighting services, and pandal decorations, there was a huge demand for idols crafted by artisans from Siliguri for Durga Puja celebrations in Nepal.

Drawn by the craftsmanship and artistic skills of the artisans, puja organisers from Nepal would often place orders months in advance, or the artisans would proactively craft specific idols for the Nepalese market.

However, recent landslides, heavy rainfall, and floods have disrupted daily life in Nepal, leading to a significant reduction in puja celebrations across the country. Consequently, no orders for idols have come from across the border this year.

Impact on Financial Gain

Deepak Pal, an artisan, regretted the situation. "At this time of year, we usually don't have a moment to catch our breath. Organisers from Nepal would regularly come and book idols by making advance payments. On average, at least 20 idols used to be sent to Nepal via the Panitanki border every year," he noted.

However, we are all aware of the natural disaster that struck Nepal, due to which the transport infrastructure and economic situation of the country are dire. Consequently, not a single order has been placed with us this year. With the workload reduced, our scope for financial gain has also shrunk significantly," Pal said further.