No Orders For Durga Idols From Disaster-Hit Nepal, Siliguri Artisans Stare At Huge Loss
Drawn by the craftsmanship and skills of the artisans, puja organisers from Nepal would often place the orders months in advance, reports Subhadip Roy Nandi.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Siliguri: The arrival of autumn marks a buzz in the Kumartuli (potters' colony) area of north Bengal's Siliguri, with artisans burning the midnight oil crafting idols from straw and clay. The bustle is driven not only by the demand from various pandals across North Bengal but also by orders from neighbouring Nepal.
However, this long-standing tradition has been disrupted this year due to the devastating natural disaster, crippling the country's transport network and economy. Now, the potters of Siliguri are hit by its domino effect.
From 20 Orders To Nil
In previous years, more than 20 Durga idols would typically cross the Indo-Nepal border at Panitanki. This year, however, not a single order has been received. The sudden stagnation of this major cross-border market has left the artisans dejected.
The Nepalese market plays a crucial role in the overall economy of the Kumartuli area. Alongside dhakis (traditional drummers), lighting services, and pandal decorations, there was a huge demand for idols crafted by artisans from Siliguri for Durga Puja celebrations in Nepal.
Drawn by the craftsmanship and artistic skills of the artisans, puja organisers from Nepal would often place orders months in advance, or the artisans would proactively craft specific idols for the Nepalese market.
However, recent landslides, heavy rainfall, and floods have disrupted daily life in Nepal, leading to a significant reduction in puja celebrations across the country. Consequently, no orders for idols have come from across the border this year.
Impact on Financial Gain
Deepak Pal, an artisan, regretted the situation. "At this time of year, we usually don't have a moment to catch our breath. Organisers from Nepal would regularly come and book idols by making advance payments. On average, at least 20 idols used to be sent to Nepal via the Panitanki border every year," he noted.
However, we are all aware of the natural disaster that struck Nepal, due to which the transport infrastructure and economic situation of the country are dire. Consequently, not a single order has been placed with us this year. With the workload reduced, our scope for financial gain has also shrunk significantly," Pal said further.
Ratan Pal, a veteran clay artist, echoes similar sentiments. "The market in Nepal was a major source of additional income for artists like us. The idols sent there had unique characteristics in terms of height and craftsmanship, commanding a premium price. This year, however, the costs of everything have skyrocketed," he said.
"I had hoped to offset these losses with orders from Nepal. But puja committees there informed me that, due to the disaster, they cannot organise large-scale celebrations this year. Hence, the orders for idols were cancelled. We are deeply worried, standing on the threshold of the year's biggest festival," Pal added.
Loss of Guaranteed Income
Shubhajit Pal, a young artist, said, "We look forward to Durga Puja all year round. Fulfilling orders for buyers in Nepal not only brought a significant workload but also ensured financial stability. The thrill and guaranteed income associated with shipping idols across the Panitanki border have vanished in an instant this year."
"Now, we are forced to make ends meet by crafting only a few idols for the local market. Yet, given the rising cost of raw materials, the prices we fetch locally make it difficult to even pay the artisans' wages," he added.
Some local artisans said the setback in cross-border business has dealt a severe blow not just to a handful of craftsmen like Deepak, Ratan, or Shubhajit, but to the pottery industry of the region.
With only a few days left for puja, the familiar festive hustle-bustle and the sight of lorries loading up for Nepal are missing from the courtyards of Kumartuli this year.
Even as they apply the final brushstrokes to the idols' eyes, a shadow of uncertainty lingers on the artisans' faces over how a disaster across the border can instantly strike at their livelihood.
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