Silent March Foiled In Leh, Held Peacefully In Kargil; Leaders Welcome Judicial Probe

Leh: A planned silent march, jointly called by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) as part of their agitation for statehood and safeguards under sixth schedule of the constitution, was thwarted here on Saturday as authorities imposed strict security measures and suspended mobile internet.

However, Kargil witnessed a peaceful silent march with KDA leaders condemning the restrictions in Leh but welcomed the announcement of a judicial probe into the September 24 firing incident that left several people dead and scores of others injured.

Officials said police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength in Leh and adjoining areas amid a call by the two agitating groups for a two-hour silent march from 10 am and three-hour black out from 6 pm across Ladakh to express solidarity with those who lost their lives in widespread violence on September 24, were injured or unlawfully detained.

Fearing law and order, the authorities' imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in Leh, suspended mobile internet services and also ordered closure of educational institutions to maintain law and order, they said.

"We have called for a silent march to peacefully highlight our demands but the administration, by using its might, have demonstrated its failure. They have deployed forces in strength and did not allow the people to assemble for the march,” Anjuman Imamia president and a member of LAB Ashraf Ali Barcha told reporters.

He said the government should hold talks with the people rather than employing such curbs to browbeat them. Anjuman Moin ul Islam chief Abdul Qayoom claimed that the co-chairman of the LAB, Chering Dorjay, was also put under house arrest, appealing people not to make any attempt to reach the venue of the march in view of the stringent security measures.

“We do not want any confrontation and will not allow anyone to fail the talks (with the centre government). We will meet again and decide the future course of action,” he said.