ETV Bharat / state

Sikkim's Himalayan Zoological Park Records Birth Of Rare Species In A Season

Gangtok: In a remarkable achievement in wildlife conservation in Sikkim, the Himalayan Zoological Park has witnessed the birth of several endangered species in a single season.

Nestled in the hills of Bulbulay in Gangtok, the park has recorded the birth of five healthy red panda cubs, two endangered Himalayan black bears, and four Himalayan gorals (mountain goats), which authorities consider the culmination of years of dedicated effort and scientific care.

Since the inception of the red panda conservation and captive breeding program at the centre in 1996–97, park authorities have faced numerous challenges.

Notably, a devastating outbreak of the canine distemper virus between 2012 and 2017 claimed 12 red pandas, dealing a severe blow to the breeding process. Following this, the park lacked a fertile male red panda for seven consecutive years.

While a new pair was introduced in 2022, the situation improved further with the addition of three more red pandas from the wild. Six cubs were born in June and July in three separate batches. Although one cub succumbed to extreme weather and incessant rain, the remaining five are healthy.

A pair of red pandas named 'Sangru and Pundi' repeatedly attempted to move their cubs to safe, dry locations to protect them from excessive humidity. It was possible to keep all five cubs alive through the constant monitoring of park veterinarians.

Sangay Gyamtso, director of the park, noted that the initial days for the newborns were extremely challenging. "A total of six red pandas were born under our captive breeding program during June and July, five of which have successfully survived. This is a major success in the conservation of this endangered species, as the birth of so many pandas in a single year is a first in our history," he said.