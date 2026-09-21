Sikkim's Himalayan Zoological Park Records Birth Of Rare Species In A Season
Following the death of 12 red pandas, it has seen the births of five red panda cubs, two Himalayan black bears, and four Himalayan gorals.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Gangtok: In a remarkable achievement in wildlife conservation in Sikkim, the Himalayan Zoological Park has witnessed the birth of several endangered species in a single season.
Nestled in the hills of Bulbulay in Gangtok, the park has recorded the birth of five healthy red panda cubs, two endangered Himalayan black bears, and four Himalayan gorals (mountain goats), which authorities consider the culmination of years of dedicated effort and scientific care.
Since the inception of the red panda conservation and captive breeding program at the centre in 1996–97, park authorities have faced numerous challenges.
Notably, a devastating outbreak of the canine distemper virus between 2012 and 2017 claimed 12 red pandas, dealing a severe blow to the breeding process. Following this, the park lacked a fertile male red panda for seven consecutive years.
While a new pair was introduced in 2022, the situation improved further with the addition of three more red pandas from the wild. Six cubs were born in June and July in three separate batches. Although one cub succumbed to extreme weather and incessant rain, the remaining five are healthy.
A pair of red pandas named 'Sangru and Pundi' repeatedly attempted to move their cubs to safe, dry locations to protect them from excessive humidity. It was possible to keep all five cubs alive through the constant monitoring of park veterinarians.
Sangay Gyamtso, director of the park, noted that the initial days for the newborns were extremely challenging. "A total of six red pandas were born under our captive breeding program during June and July, five of which have successfully survived. This is a major success in the conservation of this endangered species, as the birth of so many pandas in a single year is a first in our history," he said.
According to Gyamsto, the survival rate for red panda cubs is only 40 to 50% in the first two months after birth, which is considered a critical period.
"To mitigate this risk, we kept them under close observation by experienced veterinarians and staff from the very beginning. We decided to make an official announcement only after the situation became favourable. Currently, the red panda population in the park has risen to 13," he added.
The Himalayan Zoological Park plays a vital role in protecting other endangered species in Sikkim. Two Himalayan black bear cubs — an endangered species due to deforestation and illegal poaching — were also born here. Additionally, six male Himalayan gorals were successfully released into the wild from the park late last year. The recent birth of four goral cubs has further strengthened the process of returning them to their natural habitat.
Spanning approximately 230 hectares, the park houses 92 animals across 13 different species, including the clouded leopard, Himalayan tahr, and vulture.
"This breeding milestone in the park is crucial for Sikkim's overall biodiversity. After Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim is home to the largest population of wild red pandas in India — approximately 300 of them living in the wild," a forest department official stated.
The tireless efforts of the park's biologists, veterinarians, and zookeepers to raise the animals in a completely natural environment stand as a shining example of wildlife conservation in the Eastern Himalayas.
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