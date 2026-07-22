ETV Bharat / state

Sikkim Tunnel Tragedy: 12 Bodies Recovered From Collapse Site; Search Operations Continue For Trapped Workers

Namchi: The death toll rose to 12 as the site of the collapsed NHPC tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district, while rescue teams continue their search for approximately 15 others who are still trapped inside. Providing details on the ongoing multi-agency rescue efforts at the location, Namchi District Superintendent of Police Sonam Dolma stated, "Till now 12 bodies have been recovered. 13-15 are still feared trapped. Rescue operation is still going on.

NDRF, SDRF, Sikkim Police, Coal mining Experts team, Fire and Emergency Services are carrying out the operation." Rescue operations are underway at the NHPC tunnel collapse location.

On Tuesday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced financial assistance for the victims of the Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project tunnel tragedy and said a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the incident, with strict action to follow if any negligence by the executing company is established.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Tamang said the state administration acted swiftly after the accident, mobilising multiple rescue agencies to carry out operations inside the under-construction tunnel.

"The incident took place yesterday around 1.30 PM, coinciding with the lunch break for the workers on-site. There were approximately 27 people present; two managed to escape, leaving 25 trapped. Upon learning of the incident, the state administration - mobilising everyone from the police to the SDRF and NDRF - rushed to the scene. We have now successfully rescued all 25 individuals who were trapped. We are currently assessing the situation to ensure nothing else is amiss and to determine the next steps," Tamang said.