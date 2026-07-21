ETV Bharat / state

Sikkim Tunnel Collapse: NHPC Says All Efforts Being Made To Evacuate Persons Trapped

Rescue operations underway after about 25 people were trapped inside an under-construction tunnel after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak, in Namchi district, Sikkim ( PTI )

New Delhi: State-owned NHPC on Tuesday said all possible efforts are being made to evacuate persons trapped at the Teesta hydro project site in Sikkim, where at least 10 people died after an explosion in an under-construction tunnel. As per the latest information from the site, 25 personnel were trapped inside the tunnel, out of which 10 casualties have been reported so far, NHPC said in a statement.

"An unfortunate incident occurred at 1.04 P.M on July 20, 2026, inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project, Samardung, South Sikkim, after a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped/embedded inside the rocks, which led to an explosion generating dense fumes and toxic gases," the statement said.

NHPC said that immediately after the incident, the project team had activated emergency response protocols.