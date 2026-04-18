Sikkim’s Temi Tea Hits Record Rs 27,000/Kg For First Flush
The estate is currently engaged in harvesting fresh leaves and producing premium varieties such as orthodox black tea and oolong tea, it said.
By PTI
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Gangtok: Sikkim’s state-owned Temi Tea estate's first flush organic tea has fetched a record price of Rs 27,000 in the current season, an official statement said on Saturday.
The first flush, known for its delicate flavour and superior quality, is expected to continue attracting strong demand in both domestic and international markets, the statement added.
Initial lots offered through open bidding have received an exceptional response from buyers, with subsequent batches also drawing encouraging interest. The estate is currently engaged in harvesting fresh leaves and producing premium varieties such as orthodox black tea and oolong tea, it said.
"The record prices have been attributed to meticulous plucking practices -- where only a bud and two leaves are selected -- and improvements in processing techniques. The estate has adopted LPG-based firing, replacing the traditional coal-based method. This transition has resulted in cleaner, more efficient production and enhanced overall tea quality," it said.
The statement said that these quality upgrades, Temi Tea is well-positioned to command premium prices globally while strengthening its reputation as a high-quality organic tea brand.
The management has set a production target of 1 lakh kg of made tea for the current season and remains committed to achieving strong revenue performance through quality-driven production and effective market outreach, it added.
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