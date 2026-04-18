ETV Bharat / state

Sikkim’s Temi Tea Hits Record Rs 27,000/Kg For First Flush

Gangtok: Sikkim’s state-owned Temi Tea estate's first flush organic tea has fetched a record price of Rs 27,000 in the current season, an official statement said on Saturday.

The first flush, known for its delicate flavour and superior quality, is expected to continue attracting strong demand in both domestic and international markets, the statement added.

Initial lots offered through open bidding have received an exceptional response from buyers, with subsequent batches also drawing encouraging interest. The estate is currently engaged in harvesting fresh leaves and producing premium varieties such as orthodox black tea and oolong tea, it said.

"The record prices have been attributed to meticulous plucking practices -- where only a bud and two leaves are selected -- and improvements in processing techniques. The estate has adopted LPG-based firing, replacing the traditional coal-based method. This transition has resulted in cleaner, more efficient production and enhanced overall tea quality," it said.