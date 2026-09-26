ETV Bharat / state

Recurring Landslides Threaten To Render West Sikkim Village Uninhabitable

Mud and debris lie along a damaged residential area following a landslide triggered by continuous rainfall on late Thursday, at Rimbi village, in Yuksom-Tashiding, Sikkim, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. ( PTI )

Gangtok: Recurring landslides since August, triggered by heavy monsoon rains, may have severely destabilised the ground beneath Rimbi village in West Sikkim and rendered the area uninhabitable, the state's disaster relief commissioner has said.

A massive landslide on Thursday night in the Singlitam-Rimbi belt in Gyalshing district deposited a massive amount of debris and destroyed more than 30 houses, forcing families to move hearth and home.

The disaster relief commissioner, Rinzing Chewang, who surveyed the affected areas on Friday, said, "Rimbi may be uninhabitable after the recurring landslides from Singlitam. We have shifted the locals to the Gram Prasasan Kendra, with 107 people currently accommodated at the relief camp."

"Nine houses in Singlitam have also been evacuated," he said. "A geological survey will be conducted after the monsoon to study the landslide and its causes through a multidisciplinary assessment involving various departments."

The administration has moved families to safety as a precautionary measure amid the continuing threat of landslides and flash floods. Families who lost houses will receive Rs 1.3 lakh each, an official said.